Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $8.92 Billion Antimicrobial Packaging Market
Antimicrobial Packaging Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Base Material (Plastics, Biopolymers, Paperboard, Others), by Agents (Organic acid, Bacteriocin, Enzymes, Essential Oils, Metal Ions and Oxidizers, Others), by Type (Pouches, Cartons, Trays, Bags, Cups & Lids, Others), by Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare, Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and National Market Analysis
Mar 15, 2019, 06:00 ET
LONDON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Antimicrobial Packaging market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $8.92bn in 2019.
Now: In 2015, Mondi PLC agreed to acquire an extrusion coating facility from Walki Group located in Finland and Poland for EUR60 million. The company is offering its antimicrobial packaging material under the same business segment.
Report Scope
• Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression
• Antimicrobial Packaging Market Application submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Food 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Beverage 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Healthcare 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Regional and national Antimicrobial Packaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• North America Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– US Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Canada Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Mexico Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Germany Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– France Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– UK Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Italy Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Japan Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– China Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– India Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Singapore Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Rest of APAC Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– South America Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Middle East Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Africa Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
• What type of Antimicrobial Packaging submarkets will grow from 2019-2029?
– Pouches Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Cartons Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Trays Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Bags Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Cups & Lids Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
– Others Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Base Material submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Plastics 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Paperboard 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Biopolymers 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Antimicrobial Packaging Market by Agents submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Organic Acids 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Bacteriocin 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Enzymes 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Essential Oils 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Metal ions & Oxidizers 2019-2029
– Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast for Others 2019-2029
• Profiles of the leading 11 Antimicrobial Packaging companies
– Addmaster
– BASF SE
– Biocote
– Dow Chemical
– Dunmore
– Linpac
– Microban
– Mondi PLC
– PolyOne Corp
– Takex
– Uflex
