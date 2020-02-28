Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the Plastic-to-Fuel Technologies Market

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Technology (Pyrolysis, Depolymerization), by Plastic Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate and others) and by Fuel Type (Diesel, Petroleum, Kerosene, Solid Residue) Plus Analysis of Leading Regions/Countries and Profiles of Leading Companies in the Sector

Market Dynamics:

• Ban on Landfills in Developed Countries

• Rising Awareness About Environmental Protection

• Economical Cost of Plastic Recycling

• Better use of non-recycled plastics

• Increasing plastic waste

• Weak Waste Collection Systems

• Volatility in Prices of Virgin Plastics

• Presence of Additives and Pigments

Recent Initiative:

• In April 2019, Norwegian energy firms Quantafuel and Geminor have entered a cooperation agreement to secure deliveries of plastic waste to Quantafuel's plants for low emission fuel production.

• In May 2019, Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste and energy development company plans to invest $260 million to construct and equip a northeast Indiana plant to convert plastic into fuel, the first operation of its kind nationwide.

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The Plastic-to-Fuel Technologies Market is segmented on the Grade, Plastic Material, Application, and Regional basis.

Grade

• Pyrolysis

• Depolymerization

Plastic Material

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinylchloride

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Others

Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Petroleum

• Kerosene

• Solid Residue

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– UK

– Spain

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Companies covered in the report include:

Agile Process Chemicals LLP

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd.

Global Renewables

Klean Industries Inc.

MK Aromatics

Plastic Energy

Plastic2Oil

Vadxx Energy

RES Polyflow

Green Envirotech Holdings LLC

Shangqiu Sihai Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rudra Environmental Solutions

Zhangzhou Qiyu Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

