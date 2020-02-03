Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the USD 15.7 Billion Remote Weapon Station Market

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Platform (Land-Based, Naval and Airborne), by Component (Human Machine Interface, Sensors and Weapons & Armaments) and by Technology (Close-In Weapon Systems, Remote-Controlled Gun Systems and Other). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• Contract to deliver Remote Weapons Stations to Denmark worth 270 MNOK

• Elbit Systems awarded $35 million contract to equip Montenegro's 4×4 vehicles with Remote Control Weapon Stations

• UAE confirms EOS weapon station contract

• Leonardo DRS to supply advanced thermal imagery technology for Army's remote combat vehicle weapon stations

• Kongsberg has signed CROWS contract worth MUSD 48

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Remote Weapon Station market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Remote Weapon Station industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets – including different platform, component, and technology types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 17 countries – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Remote Weapon Station market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on the latest financial performances and R&D expenses.

• Remote Weapon Station Market by Platform, 2020-2030

• Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Naval Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Remote Weapon Station Market by Component, 2020-2030

• Human Machine Interface Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Sensors Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Weapons & Armaments Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Remote Weapon Station Market by Technology, 2020-2030

• Close-In Weapon Systems Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Remote-Controlled Gun Systems Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Remote Weapon Station Market by Region & Country, 2020-2030

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United States

• Canada

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Middle East & Africa Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Brazil

• Mexico

Companies covered in the report include:

Ares

ASELSAN AS

Asia Security Technology PTE Ltd

Australian Government

BAE Systems

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

BMC Otomotiv

Canadian Federal Liberal Government

China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco)

Elbit Systems Ltd

Electro Optics

Escribano

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Defence

IMI Systems

KMW

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS

Kongsberg Gruppen

Larsen & Toubro

Leonardo

Mahindra Defence Systems

Moog

Nexter Systems

Peruvian Government

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rauma Marine Constructions

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Reutech Solutions

Rheinmetall AG

ST Engineering

Swedish Defence Materiel Administration

Switzerland Army

Switzerland Federal Office

The AST Group

UAE Navy

US Air Force

US Army

US DoD

US Navy

VNL

Yugoimport SDPR

