Visiongain Report Reveals Top 20 Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Companies Market Share & Competitive Positioning
Top 20 Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Companies 2019
Apr 18, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Companies Developing Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS), Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Fibre Optic Acoustic Sensing (FOAS) & Other Technologies for Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Safety & Security, Industrial & Civil Engineering Applications
The emerging and continuously developing infrastructure in various industries— including oil and gas, border security and civil engineering, to ensure safety and security has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The market for DFOS technologies is expected to be valued US$1,040.7 million in 2019.
The factors influencing the growth of the DFOS market are increasing applications in the oil and gas vertical, the reliability of distributed fibre optic sensors while working in challenging environments and increasing demand from the civil engineering vertical. However, factors such as high cost of distributed fibre optic sensor systems and lack of standardized assembly are likely to challenge the DFOS market during the forecast period. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
• AP Sensing
• Baker Hughes
• Bandweaver
• CGG
• Fotech Solutions
• Future Fibre Technologies Ltd
• Halliburton Corporation
• Lockheed Martin
• Luna Innovations Incorporated
• Magal Security Systems
• NKT Photonics
• Northrop Grumman
• OmniSens S.A.
• QinetiQ Group
• Schlumberger Limited
• Silixa Ltd
• Southwest Microwave Inc.
• Weatherford International plc
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation
• Ziebel AS
Future Fibre optics is an Australian based Fibre optic-sensing technologies company with its head offices present in the California, India, Dubai and London. It provides is Fibre optic sensor intrusion detecting systems services for data communication networks, perimeters and buried oil and gas pipelines. The company has many patents registered on its name under Fibre optic sensors and signal processing technologies and is recognized by the Global perimeter intrusion market as a global tier one supplier.
• Global Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing market forecast outlook and analysis from 2019-2029
• Analysis of factors, technological and policy related, driving and restraining the DFOS technologies market
