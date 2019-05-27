Visiongain Report: The Digital Oilfield Market is Expecting to See Tremendous Growth Over the Next Decade

LONDON, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Process (Production Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Reservoir Optimization and Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) Plus Analysis of Leading Digital Oilfield Companies

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that digital oilfield spending will reach $22bn in 2019. Operational technology like the use of supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), OPC servers, field devices and distributed control systems aid companies in efficiency measures. This technology is needed now more than ever as companies seek to provide the maximum amount of oil while maintaining the lowest price possible, in order to meet the continuously growing global demand. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

The Digital Oilfield Market Forecast 2019-2029 responds to your need for definitive market data:

In this brand new report, you find 150+ in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 151-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Digital Oilfield market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1) Profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the Digital Oilfield Market

– Schlumberger

– Weatherford

– Baker Hughes

– Halliburton

– National Oilwell Varco

– Siemens

– Honeywell

– Rockwell

– ABB

– Emerson

2) 150+ tables & charts illustrating global, regional and digital oilfield submarket forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

3) Regional forecasts from 2019-2029

North America

– U.S. Market 2019-2029

– Canada Market 2019-2029

– Mexico Market 2019-2029

Asia-Pacific

– China Market 2019-2029

– India Market 2019-2029

– Rest of APAC Market 2019-2029

Europe

– Russia Market 2019-2029

– Norway Market 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Market 2019-2029

Middle East and Africa

– Saudi Arabia Market 2019-2029

– Iran Market 2019-2029

– Iraq Market 2019-2029

– UAE Market 2019-2029

– Kuwait Market 2019-2029

– Nigeria Market 2019-2029

– Qatar Market 2019-2029

– Rest of MEA Market 2019-2029

Latin America

– Brazil Market 2019-2029

– Venezuela Market 2019-2029

– Rest of Latin America Market 2019-2029

4) Forecasts by Digital Oilfield component from 2019-2029

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

5) Forecasts by Process in Digital Oilfield Market from 2019-2029

– Production optimization

– Drilling optimization

– Reservoir Optimization

– Others

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

Baker Hughes

BP

Cisco

Cyviz

Elf Acquitaine

Emerson

Equinor

ExxonMobil

GA Drilling

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton

Healthineers

Hexacom

Honeywell

IBM

Infosys

Kongsberg

Microsoft

National Oilwell Varco

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

Shell

Siemens

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE).

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

TechnipFMC Plc

VSG

Weatherford



Organisations Mentioned

European Union

Institute Francis du Perol

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)

