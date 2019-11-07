Visiongain Report: The Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Will See A Capital Expenditure (Capex) of $21,018 Mn in 2019
- Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Forecast 2019-2029
- Forecasts by Installation Type (Indoor, Outdoor), End-User (Utility, Non-Utility), by Voltage (Medium (<72.5KV), High (>72.5KV)) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis
LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This independent 252-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 200+ tables and figures examining the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure by voltage and region, as well as in-depth analysis of leading companies in the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market from 2019-2029 that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.
Do you know:
• How is the Gas Insulated Substation market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining Gas Insulated Substation market dynamics?
• How will each Gas Insulated Substation submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will market shares of each Gas Insulated Substation submarket develop from 2019-2029?
• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• Which Gas Insulated Substation submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Gas Insulated Substation markets and submarkets?
• Will leading national Gas Insulated Substation market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?
• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?
Visiongain's forecasts indicate that the global Gas Insulated Substation Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $21,018mn in 2019. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Gas Insulated Substation Market over the coming decade. Do not miss an opportunity to remain informed of key market dynamics and investment opportunities. Contact us to learn more about the report today.
Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:
1) The report provides Forecasts for the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market by Voltage, for the period 2019-2029
– Medium Voltage (≤ 72.5 KV) 2019-2029
– High Voltage (> 72.5 KV) 2019-2029
2) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market by Country and Region from 2019-2029
North America
– United States 2019-2029
– Canada 2019-2029
Asia Pacific
– China 2019-2029
– Japan 2019-2029
– India 2019-2029
– Rest of Asia Pacific CAPEX 2019-2029
Europe
– Russia 2019-2029
– Germany 2019-2029
– France 2019-2029
– Rest of Europe 2019-2029
Middle East/Africa
– Saudi Arabia 2019-2029
– Others 2019-2029
3) The report lists Extensive Details and Analysis of Major Contracts and Programmes in the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market including:
– Project Name
– Location
– Companies
– Capacity (kV)
– Operation Year
4) The report includes SWOT and PEST affecting the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market
5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market:
– ABB
– Arteche
– Fuji Electric
– General Electric
– Hitachi Ltd
– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
– Nissin Electric
– Siemens AG
– Toshiba
– Hyundai Heavy Industries
Companies covered in the report include:
ABB Ltd.
ABB South Africa
Abengoa
AECOM
AES Gener Company
Al Fanar Group
Al Toukhi Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Alfanar Construction
Alstom Grid Germany
Alstom T&D India Limited
American Electric Power (AEP)
Asia General Electric Co. Ltd. (AGE)
Asia General Transformer Co. Ltd. (AGT)
BGR Energy Systems Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
Bluescape Resources Co. LLC
BNetzA
Cemig Distribuicao S.A
Central Electricity Authority of India
Centrica
Chem Group
China Three Gorges Project Cooperation
China XD Electric Co. Ltd
Chinese Government
Chint Group
Chung-Hsin Electric and Machinery Manufacturing Corp. (CHEM)
City of Cape Town Electricity Services Department
Clean Line Energy Partners LLC
Consolidated Power Projects (CONCO)
Crompton Greaves Limited
Crosslinx Transit Solutions Contructors (CTSC)
DONG Energy
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
E.ON
Eaton Corporation Plc
EDF
Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)
Eletrobras CHESF
Eletrosul Centrais Eletricas SA
Elsewedy Electric
EnBW
Energinet.dk
ERDF
Ernest P. Breaux (EPB)
Eskom
Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System of Russia (FGC UES)
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
GE T&D India Limited
General Electric
General Electric Philippines Inc.
Hartek Power
Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. (HVPNL)
Hitachi Ltd.
Hitachi T&D Systems Saudi Arabia Ltd.
HP Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL)
Hydro One Networks Inc.
Hyosung Corporation
Hyosung Power & Industrial System
Hypertec Group
Hyundai Engineering & Construction
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of Korea
Iberdrola Ingenieria
Iljin Electric
International Council on Large Electric Systems (CIGRE)
Jiangsu Jingke Smart Electric Company Limited
KEC International
Kenya Power (KPLC)
Korea and Grid Company of Unified Energy System of Russia
Korea Petroleum Association (KPA)
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Lucy Group
Ma'aden Aluminium Company (MAC)
Macquarie Capital
Marubeni Corporation
Meidensha Corporation
Meidensha Group
Metrolinx
Mistras Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
National Grid
National Grid Corporation of the Philippines
National Grid PLC
National Grid SA
Neelogy
New Northeast Electric (Shenyang) High Voltage Switchgear Co. Ltd.
Nissin Electric Co., Ltd.
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd.
Ormazabal
Petrofac
Powell Industries
Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd. (PGCB)
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Power Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G)
Precise Electric MFG Co., Ltd.
Prysmian Group
PSW Consulting Engineers
PT Twink Indonesia
Public Service Electric & Gas (PSEG)
Qatar General Water & Electricity Corporation (KAHRAMAA)
Red Electrica de Espana (REE)
Reliance Group Company
RichTerra Energy Services Co. (RESCO)
RTE
RusHydro
RWE
RWE Innogy
RWE npower
Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC)
Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)
Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works Company Limited (SSEM)
Schneider Electric
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN)
Scottish Power
Siemens AG
Shanghai Electric Power Co. Ltd.
Siemens AG
Siemens Financial Services
Siemens Ltd.
Siemens Power Transmission and Distribution Group
Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd.
SP Energy Networks
SP Transmission
SSEM-Initec Energia Consortium
State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO)
Toshiba Corporation
Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems India Pvt Ltd (TTDI)
Tractebel
Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. (TRIL)
Transmisora Electrica del Norte
Transnet BW GmbH
UGL Limited
UK Utility
Vattenfall Generation AG
VNIIR Hydroelectric Automation
Walid Ahmad Juffali Co. Ltd. (WJCO)
West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL)
Xian High Voltage Switchgear Co. Ltd
ZBI Ventures
