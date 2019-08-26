Visiongain Report: The Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market will see a Capital Expenditure (capex) of $5,539mn as Companies try to Maximise Their Production

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has calculated that the global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $5,539mn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

Small Scale LNG is used to supply small or isolated demand centers not connected to pipeline infrastructure, small scale LNG infrastructure is now increasingly deployed to cater to the growing demand for LNG as a transport fuel.

Natural gas can be transported from gas production centers to consumption centers in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through ships and pipelines. Natural gas can be transported in ships and trucks to locations that are not connected to pipelines. Transportation of LNG takes place between exporting terminal (liquefaction plant) to importing terminal (regasification plant).

Small scale liquefaction and regasification infrastructure are ideally placed to assist with the development of stranded assets, the supply of remote residential and commercial demand centers but also the provision of LNG as a fuel.

LNG adoption is rapidly increasing due to the fact that natural gas is a competitive and environment-friendly option when compared to other fossil fuel sources. Small-scale LNG import terminals are primarily designed to serve the fuel requirements of a particular industry such as power generation and/or functions as a hub for ship and truck fueling. The risks associated with the development of large LNG facilities are significantly high when compared to small-scale terminals.

Small-scale LNG import terminals are the most economical option for such nations which have just started adopting LNG as a fuel in their respective industries. Several small nations are importing or planning to import LNG in small quantities specifically to cater to the feeling requirements of the power generation industry.

Several nations such as the Dominican Republic have just started importing LNG in small quantities to fulfil some of their industrial requirements. Such countries do not prefer importing large shipments of LNG as the demand for natural gas is still in the nascent stages in these nations.

The global market for small scale LNG is driven by high levels of spending in established and emerging markets. An important share of future capital expenditure will be driven by the greater deployment of LNG as a fuel, and growing investment in small scale LNG carriers.

Visiongain's global Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)) Market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across six different nations: China, Indonesia, Japan, U.S, Europe and Rest of the World.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and equipment. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market over the forecast timeframe.

The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market dynamics?

• How will each technology in Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market and submarkets?

• Will leading national the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The study analyses the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) 2019-2029 Market in terms of:

– CAPEX ($ mn)

– Capacity MTPA)

2) The report provides Forecasts for the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market by Type, for the period 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

3) The report also Forecasts and Analyses the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market by Geography from 2019-2029

China Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

U.S Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

Indonesia Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

Japan Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World Small Scale LNG Market Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Regasification Forecast 2019-2029

– Small Scale Liquefaction Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Satellite Stations Forecast 2019-2029

– LNG Bunkering Facilities for Vessels Forecast 2019-2029

– Fueling Forecast 2019-2029

4) The report lists Extensive Details and Analysis of Global Projects in the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market including:

– Region

– Country

– Project Name

– Terminal Type

– Type

– Terminal Operator

– Project Throughput (Tons/Annum)

– Current Status

– Commissioning Date

5) The report provides Detailed Profiles of The Leading Companies Operating within the Small Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market:

– Gasnor Shell

– Gasum

– Gazprom

– Wartsila

– Prometheus Energy Company

– Petronas

– EcoElectrica Inc.

– Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

– ENN Energy Holdings Limited

– Sinopec

