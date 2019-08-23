Visiongain Report: US$8.83 Billion Airport Security Market Driven by Expanding International Air Travel
Airport Security Market Report 2019-2029
Aug 23, 2019, 05:00 ET
LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by System (Biometric, Alert and Cyber Security, E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar, E-tag, Others), by Application (Surveillance, Access Control, Perimeter Security, Screening, Cyber Security, Others ), by End-Use (Terminal Side, Air Side, Land Side) Plus Contract Tables and Analysis of Leading Companies in Aviation Security Technologies: Metal Detectors, Automatic Passport Gates, Advanced Imaging Technology, Backscatter X-Ray, Millimetre Wave Scanner, Explosives Trace Detection (EDT), Explosives Detection System, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Liquid Explosive Detection, Thermography
The increase in security threats to airport infrastructures has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The US$8.83bn airport security market is expected to flourish in the next few years. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Airport security will continue to be in demand to counter the ongoing and dynamic threat to commercial air transport from terrorism and other criminal activity. The impacts that can result from a successful attack against aviation can be widespread and extremely damaging to the air transport industry and the wider economy. Therefore, it is in the interests of all stakeholders to ensure that security measures are implemented that can defend against a wide range of threats and that these are evaluated on a regular basis.
Airport security consists of a number of activities; screening of passengers, baggage and cargo, digital surveillance and monitoring, perimeter security, and access control. A variety of technologies have been developed and deployed to ensure that these tasks can be conducted to required standards, offering end-users high value. The industry continues to see technological innovation to facilitate greater detection accuracy and speed, integrated solutions, automation and effective responses. This report contains four submarkets and identifies key trends and opportunities for stakeholders in the airport security market.
• Do you need definitive airport security market data?
• Succinct airport security market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/airport-security-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report highlights
359 Tables, Charts, And Graphs
303 Airport Security Contracts, Projects And Programmes
Analysis Of Key Players In The Airport Security Market
• Analogic Corporation
• Bruker Corporation
• CEIA SpA
• G4S plc
• L3 Technologies
• OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)
• Nuctech Company Ltd
• OSI Systems Inc. / Rapiscan Systems Company
• Securitas AB
• Smiths Detection (Smiths Group Plc Division)
• SITA
• Hitachi Ltd.
• Thales Group
• The Brinks Co.
• Siemens AG
Global Airport Security market outlook and analysis from 2018-2029
Global Airport Security Submarket Forecasts 2019-2029
Global Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• Biometric System Forecast 2019-2029
• Alert and Cyber Security System Forecast 2019-2029
• E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar System Forecast 2019-2029
• E-tag System Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Forecast 2019-2029
Global Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019-2029
• Surveillance Forecast 2019-2029
• Access Control Forecast 2019-2029
• Perimeter Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Screening Forecast 2019-2029
• Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029
• Others Forecast 2019-2029
Global Airport Security Market Forecast by End-use 2019-2029
• Terminal Side Forecast 2019-2029
• Air Side Forecast 2019-2029
• Land Side Forecast 2019-2029
Global Airport Security Market Forecast by Geography 2019-2029
North America Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029
• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029
• North America Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029
• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029
• U.S. Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of North America Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
Europe Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029
• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029
• Europe Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029
• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029
• U.K. Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029
• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029
• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029
• China Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• India Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Australasia Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019- 2029
• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029
• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029
• GCC Countries Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
South America Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029
• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029
• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029
• South America Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029
• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029
• Brazil Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Argentina Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of South America Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029
Key questions answered
• What does the future hold for the airport security industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/airport-security-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
3Com
ACO Electronics Ltd
Adani Systems
AENA
Aéroports de Paris (ADP)
Air Canada
Air Freight Atlanta
Air New Zealand
Airbus
Airport Corporation of Vietnam
Alarm.com
Alaska Airlines
Allied Security Holdings LLC
Altaris Capital Partners
American Airlines
American Science & Engineering (AS&E) Inc.
Anadventure Delaware Inc.
Analogic Benelux NV/SA
Analogic Canada Corporation
Analogic China Holding Ltd
Analogic Corporation
Analogic Foreign Sales Corporation
Analogic Holding Luxembourg Sarl
Analogic Italia Srl
Analogic Japan KK
Analogic Ltd
Analogic Medical Equipment (Shanghai) Co Ltd
Analogic Ultrasound UK Ltd
Automatic Alarm
Avianca Airlines
BAA plc
BioLink Solutions
B-K Medical AB
B-K Medical ApS
B-K Medical Holdings ApS
B-K Medical Systems Inc.
Blighter Surveillance Systems
Boeing
Bosch Ltd
Brazil Airport Management Company
Brink's Company
Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC)
British Airways
Bruker (Beijing) Scientific Technology Co Ltd
Bruker Austria GmbH
Bruker BioSpin Group
Bruker CALID Group
Bruker Corporation
Bruker Detection.
Bruker do Brasil
Bruker Española SA
Bruker Nano Group
Bruker Nano Surfaces
Bruker Singapore Pte Ltd
CACI International Inc.
Cargohaus
CEIA GmbH
CEIA International SAS
CEIA Ltd
CEIA SpA
CEIA USA Ltd
CEM Systems
Cobalt
Cobalt Light Systems
Croma Security Solutions Group plc
CTC Aviation Group
Dallmeier
Defense & Protection Systems Phil. Inc
Delta Air Lines
Detector Networks International (DNI)
DHL
Diebold Inc.
DMS Logistics
Draht+Schutz Unternehmengruppe
El Al Airlines
ELP GmbH
Emirates
Emirates Group Security
ENAIRE
Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE)
F.H. Paschen
Fastlane
Fibre Net Srl
Flex-Tek
Fraport AG
Freightnet Handling Ltd
G4S Australia Pty Ltd
G4S Aviation Services (UK) Ltd
G4S Hong Kong
G4S Kenya Ltd
G4S Plc
G4S Risk Consulting
G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions (HK) Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions (Israel) Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions (SA) (Pty) Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.
G4S Secure Solutions AG (Austria)
G4S Secure Solutions SA / NV
G4S Soluciones de Seguridad SA
G4S Technology LLC
G4S United Arab Emirates
Garver
Gilardoni
Glidepath
Global CFS
Global Choice
Glosec Holdings Ltd
Group LB
Harris Corporation
Hawaiian Airlines
Herbert Systems
Heuresis Corporation
Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl)
Human Recognition Systems
ICTS
ICTS Cyprus
IDSS
Implant Sciences Corporation
Incheon International Airport Corporation
Infraero
Infratek Security Solutions
iProov
ISS
JC Ingeniería
JetBlue Airways
John Crane
Johnson Controls
Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd
Kaba Gallenschütz GmbH
KGT (UK) LTD.
KLM
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc
Kromek Group plc
Kuehne + Nagel
L-3 Communications
L-3 Communications Flight Capital LLC
L-3 Communications Flight International Aviation LLC
L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc.
L-3 CyTerra
L-3 MacDonald Humfrey
L-3 Security & Detection Systems (L-3 SDS)
L-3 Technologies
LAWA
Leidos Holdings Inc.
Liteye Systems Inc.
Loomis
MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd
Magal
Magal S3
Magal Security Systems, Ltd.
Malaysia Airlines
Manchester Airport Group
Marine Systems International
MediaCityUK
Menara Airport
Metrojet
Meyertech Ltd
Mitie
ML Medizinische Systeme GmbH
Morpho Detection UK Ltd
Morpho SAS
Mühlbauer Group
Narita International Airport Corporation
National Security Solutions (NSS)
Navtech
NEC Ltd
Nedap
Nuctech Africa
Nuctech Central Asia
Nuctech CIS
Nuctech Company Limited
Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Argentina
Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Venezuela
Nuctech do Brasil Ltd.
Nuctech Europe
Nuctech Hong Kong Company Ltd
Nuctech Middle East FZE
Nuctech Panama SA
Nuctech Singapore Pvt Ltd
Nuctech Southeast Asia
Nuctech Sydney Pty Ltd
Nuctech Warsaw Company Ltd Sp Zoo
Nuctech West Asia
Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (OeSD)
Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC)
Omnitech
OneJet
Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd
Optosecurity
Orad Ltd
OSI System, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems)
OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)
Pacific Air Cargo
Pacific Marks Shinurayasu
Papua New Guinea's National Airport Corporation
Peel Land and Property
Peraton
Plextek Ltd
Prosegur
PSGA
Qantas
Qatar Airways
Rapiscan
Rapiscan do Brasil Ltda
Rapiscan Systems Ltd
Rapiscan Systems Sdn Bhd
Raytheon Company
Reveal Imaging
Ryan Security Technologies Ltd.
Safeguards G4S Sdn Bhd
Safran Identity & Security
Safran S.A.
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
Securitas AB
Securitas Canada Ltd
Securitas Holding GmbH
Securitas Services Holding UK Ltd
Securitas Services International BV
Securitas Transport Aviation Security AB
Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd
Securitas UAE LLC
Senstar Corporation
Serco Group plc.
SITA
Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd
Smiths Detection (Australia) Pty Ltd
Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann GmbH)
Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann SAS)
Smiths Detection (Thailand) Ltd
Smiths Detection Brasil
Smiths Detection Inc.
Smiths Detection Italia Srl
Smiths Detection Middle East FZE
Smiths Detection Montreal Inc.
Smiths Detection New Zealand Ltd
Smiths Detection Veecon Systems
Smiths Group plc
Smiths Heimann GmbH
Smiths Interconnect
Smiths Medical
S.N. Nielsen
Sound Technology Inc.
Southwest Airlines
SriLankan Airlines
Stratovan
Süddeutsche Bewachung
Sun Country
Sung Group
Swedavia
TECOSA
Teledyne DALSA
Teledyne ICM
Thales
The Peel Group
Todd Research
Totalpost
Touchstone Electronics
Turner PCL Flatiron
Tyco International
Ultrasonix Medical Corporation
Unisys Corporation
United Airlines
Virgin America
Virgin Atlantic
VMD Systems Integrators, Inc.
Wärtsilä Corporation
WestJet
Westminster Aviation Security Services (WASS) Ltd.
Westminster Group plc
Airports Mentioned
Abu Dhabi International Airport
Adelaide Airport
Airport Magadan
Al Maktoum International Airport
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Avalon Airport
Baghdad International Airport
Barcelona Airport
Ben Gurion International Airport
Bole International Airport
Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport
Boston Logan International Airport.
Bremen Airport
Brisbane Airport
Brussels Airport
Brussels South Charleroi Airport
Bucharest Otopeni Airport
Cardiff Airport
Changi Airport
Chaoshui Airport
Charles de Gaulle Airport
Chennai International Airport
Chittagong International Airport
Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport
Copenhagen Airport
Darwin Airport
Dubai International Airport
Durham Tees Valley Airport
East Midlands Airport
Edinburgh Airport
Galeão International Airport
Gatwick Airport
Georgia Airport
Glasgow Airport
Gold Coast Airport
Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
Guarulhos International Airport
Halifax Stanfield International Airport
Hamad International Airport
Heathrow Airport
Hong Kong International
Incheon Airport
International Airport of Bangkok
Istanbul Airport
JFK International Airport
Jiangsu Wuxi Airport
Kigali International Airport
Kuala Lumpur International Airport
Kunming-Changshui International Airport
Kutaisi International Airport
Kuwait Airport
Leonardo da Vinci - Fiumicino Airport
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Luton Airport
Madrid Airport
Malaga Airport
Manchester Airport
Melbourne Airport
Menara Airport.
Mexico City International Airport
Minsk National Airport
Munich Airport.
Muscat International Airport
Narita International Airport
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport
Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Orlando International Airport.
Orly International Airport
Oslo Airport
Penglai International Airport
Perth Airport
Port Moresby Jackson's International Airport.
Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari
Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Rome Ciampino International Airport
Rome Fiumicino Intercontinental Airport
Sabiha Gökçen International Airport
Salalah Airport.
Santiago International Airport
Shanghai Pudong International Airport
Sharm el-Sheikh Airport
Soekarno-Hatta. Airport
Stansted Airport
Stockholm Arlanda Airport
Sydney Airport
Tampa International Airport
Toulouse-Blagnac Airport
Vancouver International Airport.
Organisations Mentioned
Advanced Cabin Baggage X-ray
Aéroports de Paris
African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC)
Airports Council International
Association of Asia Pacific Airlines
Aviation Business Centre
Bureau of Civil Aviation Security
Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)
Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC)
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)
COMAR
Department for Transport
Department of Infrastructure and Transport
Direction Générale de l'Aviation Civile (DGAC)
EASA
Ente Nazionale per L'Aviazione Civile (ENAC - Italian Civil Aviation Authority)
European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)
European Commission (EC)
Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)
General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
Home Office
Infraero
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Transport Canada
Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Aviation Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028
Border Security Market Report 2018-2028
Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2018-2028
Access Control & Authentication Market Report 2017-2027
Airport Construction Market Report 2018-2028
Middle East Airport Construction Market Report 2018-2028
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article