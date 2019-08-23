Visiongain Report: US$8.83 Billion Airport Security Market Driven by Expanding International Air Travel

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by System (Biometric, Alert and Cyber Security, E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar, E-tag, Others), by Application (Surveillance, Access Control, Perimeter Security, Screening, Cyber Security, Others ), by End-Use (Terminal Side, Air Side, Land Side) Plus Contract Tables and Analysis of Leading Companies in Aviation Security Technologies: Metal Detectors, Automatic Passport Gates, Advanced Imaging Technology, Backscatter X-Ray, Millimetre Wave Scanner, Explosives Trace Detection (EDT), Explosives Detection System, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Liquid Explosive Detection, Thermography

The increase in security threats to airport infrastructures has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The US$8.83bn airport security market is expected to flourish in the next few years. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Airport security will continue to be in demand to counter the ongoing and dynamic threat to commercial air transport from terrorism and other criminal activity. The impacts that can result from a successful attack against aviation can be widespread and extremely damaging to the air transport industry and the wider economy. Therefore, it is in the interests of all stakeholders to ensure that security measures are implemented that can defend against a wide range of threats and that these are evaluated on a regular basis.

Airport security consists of a number of activities; screening of passengers, baggage and cargo, digital surveillance and monitoring, perimeter security, and access control. A variety of technologies have been developed and deployed to ensure that these tasks can be conducted to required standards, offering end-users high value. The industry continues to see technological innovation to facilitate greater detection accuracy and speed, integrated solutions, automation and effective responses. This report contains four submarkets and identifies key trends and opportunities for stakeholders in the airport security market.

Report highlights

359 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

303 Airport Security Contracts, Projects And Programmes

Analysis Of Key Players In The Airport Security Market

• Analogic Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• CEIA SpA

• G4S plc

• L3 Technologies

• OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)

• Nuctech Company Ltd

• OSI Systems Inc. / Rapiscan Systems Company

• Securitas AB

• Smiths Detection (Smiths Group Plc Division)

• SITA

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Thales Group

• The Brinks Co.

• Siemens AG

Global Airport Security market outlook and analysis from 2018-2029

Global Airport Security Submarket Forecasts 2019-2029

Global Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• Biometric System Forecast 2019-2029

• Alert and Cyber Security System Forecast 2019-2029

• E-fence and Ground Surveillance Radar System Forecast 2019-2029

• E-tag System Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

Global Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019-2029

• Surveillance Forecast 2019-2029

• Access Control Forecast 2019-2029

• Perimeter Security Forecast 2019-2029

• Screening Forecast 2019-2029

• Cyber Security Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

Global Airport Security Market Forecast by End-use 2019-2029

• Terminal Side Forecast 2019-2029

• Air Side Forecast 2019-2029

• Land Side Forecast 2019-2029

Global Airport Security Market Forecast by Geography 2019-2029

North America Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029

• North America Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029

• North America Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029

• U.S. Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029

• Europe Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029

• Europe Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029

• U.K. Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029

• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029

• China Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Australasia Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019- 2029

• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029

• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029

• GCC Countries Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Africa Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

South America Airport Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by System 2019-2029

• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by Application 2019–2029

• South America Airport Security Market Analysis by End-use 2019-2029

• South America Airport Security Market Forecast by Country 2019-2029

• Brazil Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of South America Airport Security Market Forecast 2019-2029

Companies covered in the report include:

3Com

ACO Electronics Ltd

Adani Systems

AENA

Aéroports de Paris (ADP)

Air Canada

Air Freight Atlanta

Air New Zealand

Airbus

Airport Corporation of Vietnam

Alarm.com

Alaska Airlines

Allied Security Holdings LLC

Altaris Capital Partners

American Airlines

American Science & Engineering (AS&E) Inc.

Anadventure Delaware Inc.

Analogic Benelux NV/SA

Analogic Canada Corporation

Analogic China Holding Ltd

Analogic Corporation

Analogic Foreign Sales Corporation

Analogic Holding Luxembourg Sarl

Analogic Italia Srl

Analogic Japan KK

Analogic Ltd

Analogic Medical Equipment (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Analogic Ultrasound UK Ltd

Automatic Alarm

Avianca Airlines

BAA plc

BioLink Solutions

B-K Medical AB

B-K Medical ApS

B-K Medical Holdings ApS

B-K Medical Systems Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Boeing

Bosch Ltd

Brazil Airport Management Company

Brink's Company

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC)

British Airways

Bruker (Beijing) Scientific Technology Co Ltd

Bruker Austria GmbH

Bruker BioSpin Group

Bruker CALID Group

Bruker Corporation

Bruker Detection.

Bruker do Brasil

Bruker Española SA

Bruker Nano Group

Bruker Nano Surfaces

Bruker Singapore Pte Ltd

CACI International Inc.

Cargohaus

CEIA GmbH

CEIA International SAS

CEIA Ltd

CEIA SpA

CEIA USA Ltd

CEM Systems

Cobalt

Cobalt Light Systems

Croma Security Solutions Group plc

CTC Aviation Group

Dallmeier

Defense & Protection Systems Phil. Inc

Delta Air Lines

Detector Networks International (DNI)

DHL

Diebold Inc.

DMS Logistics

Draht+Schutz Unternehmengruppe

El Al Airlines

ELP GmbH

Emirates

Emirates Group Security

ENAIRE

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise (EAE)

F.H. Paschen

Fastlane

Fibre Net Srl

Flex-Tek

Fraport AG

Freightnet Handling Ltd

G4S Australia Pty Ltd

G4S Aviation Services (UK) Ltd

G4S Hong Kong

G4S Kenya Ltd

G4S Plc

G4S Risk Consulting

G4S Secure Solutions (Canada) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (HK) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (Israel) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (SA) (Pty) Ltd

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.

G4S Secure Solutions AG (Austria)

G4S Secure Solutions SA / NV

G4S Soluciones de Seguridad SA

G4S Technology LLC

G4S United Arab Emirates

Garver

Gilardoni

Glidepath

Global CFS

Global Choice

Glosec Holdings Ltd

Group LB

Harris Corporation

Hawaiian Airlines

Herbert Systems

Heuresis Corporation

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Ltd (Hactl)

Human Recognition Systems

ICTS

ICTS Cyprus

IDSS

Implant Sciences Corporation

Incheon International Airport Corporation

Infraero

Infratek Security Solutions

iProov

ISS

JC Ingeniería

JetBlue Airways

John Crane

Johnson Controls

Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd

Kaba Gallenschütz GmbH

KGT (UK) LTD.

KLM

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc

Kromek Group plc

Kuehne + Nagel

L-3 Communications

L-3 Communications Flight Capital LLC

L-3 Communications Flight International Aviation LLC

L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc.

L-3 CyTerra

L-3 MacDonald Humfrey

L-3 Security & Detection Systems (L-3 SDS)

L-3 Technologies

LAWA

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Loomis

MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd

Magal

Magal S3

Magal Security Systems, Ltd.

Malaysia Airlines

Manchester Airport Group

Marine Systems International

MediaCityUK

Menara Airport

Metrojet

Meyertech Ltd

Mitie

ML Medizinische Systeme GmbH

Morpho Detection UK Ltd

Morpho SAS

Mühlbauer Group

Narita International Airport Corporation

National Security Solutions (NSS)

Navtech

NEC Ltd

Nedap

Nuctech Africa

Nuctech Central Asia

Nuctech CIS

Nuctech Company Limited

Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Argentina

Nuctech Company Ltd Sucursal Venezuela

Nuctech do Brasil Ltd.

Nuctech Europe

Nuctech Hong Kong Company Ltd

Nuctech Middle East FZE

Nuctech Panama SA

Nuctech Singapore Pvt Ltd

Nuctech Southeast Asia

Nuctech Sydney Pty Ltd

Nuctech Warsaw Company Ltd Sp Zoo

Nuctech West Asia

Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG (OeSD)

Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC)

Omnitech

OneJet

Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd

Optosecurity

Orad Ltd

OSI System, Inc. (Rapiscan Systems)

OT-Morpho (IDEMIA)

Pacific Air Cargo

Pacific Marks Shinurayasu

Papua New Guinea's National Airport Corporation

Peel Land and Property

Peraton

Plextek Ltd

Prosegur

PSGA

Qantas

Qatar Airways

Rapiscan

Rapiscan do Brasil Ltda

Rapiscan Systems Ltd

Rapiscan Systems Sdn Bhd

Raytheon Company

Reveal Imaging

Ryan Security Technologies Ltd.

Safeguards G4S Sdn Bhd

Safran Identity & Security

Safran S.A.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Securitas AB

Securitas Canada Ltd

Securitas Holding GmbH

Securitas Services Holding UK Ltd

Securitas Services International BV

Securitas Transport Aviation Security AB

Securitas Transport Aviation Security Ltd

Securitas UAE LLC

Senstar Corporation

Serco Group plc.

SITA

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd

Smiths Detection (Australia) Pty Ltd

Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann GmbH)

Smiths Detection (Smiths Heimann SAS)

Smiths Detection (Thailand) Ltd

Smiths Detection Brasil

Smiths Detection Inc.

Smiths Detection Italia Srl

Smiths Detection Middle East FZE

Smiths Detection Montreal Inc.

Smiths Detection New Zealand Ltd

Smiths Detection Veecon Systems

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Heimann GmbH

Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Medical

S.N. Nielsen

Sound Technology Inc.

Southwest Airlines

SriLankan Airlines

Stratovan

Süddeutsche Bewachung

Sun Country

Sung Group

Swedavia

TECOSA

Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne ICM

Thales

The Peel Group

Todd Research

Totalpost

Touchstone Electronics

Turner PCL Flatiron

Tyco International

Ultrasonix Medical Corporation

Unisys Corporation

United Airlines

Virgin America

Virgin Atlantic

VMD Systems Integrators, Inc.

Wärtsilä Corporation

WestJet

Westminster Aviation Security Services (WASS) Ltd.

Westminster Group plc



Airports Mentioned

Abu Dhabi International Airport

Adelaide Airport

Airport Magadan

Al Maktoum International Airport

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Avalon Airport

Baghdad International Airport

Barcelona Airport

Ben Gurion International Airport

Bole International Airport

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport

Boston Logan International Airport.

Bremen Airport

Brisbane Airport

Brussels Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Bucharest Otopeni Airport

Cardiff Airport

Changi Airport

Chaoshui Airport

Charles de Gaulle Airport

Chennai International Airport

Chittagong International Airport

Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport

Copenhagen Airport

Darwin Airport

Dubai International Airport

Durham Tees Valley Airport

East Midlands Airport

Edinburgh Airport

Galeão International Airport

Gatwick Airport

Georgia Airport

Glasgow Airport

Gold Coast Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Guarulhos International Airport

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Hamad International Airport

Heathrow Airport

Hong Kong International

Incheon Airport

International Airport of Bangkok

Istanbul Airport

JFK International Airport

Jiangsu Wuxi Airport

Kigali International Airport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Kunming-Changshui International Airport

Kutaisi International Airport

Kuwait Airport

Leonardo da Vinci - Fiumicino Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Luton Airport

Madrid Airport

Malaga Airport

Manchester Airport

Melbourne Airport

Menara Airport.

Mexico City International Airport

Minsk National Airport

Munich Airport.

Muscat International Airport

Narita International Airport

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Orlando International Airport.

Orly International Airport

Oslo Airport

Penglai International Airport

Perth Airport

Port Moresby Jackson's International Airport.

Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari

Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Rome Ciampino International Airport

Rome Fiumicino Intercontinental Airport

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport

Salalah Airport.

Santiago International Airport

Shanghai Pudong International Airport

Sharm el-Sheikh Airport

Soekarno-Hatta. Airport

Stansted Airport

Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Sydney Airport

Tampa International Airport

Toulouse-Blagnac Airport

Vancouver International Airport.



Organisations Mentioned

Advanced Cabin Baggage X-ray

Aéroports de Paris

African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC)

Airports Council International

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines

Aviation Business Centre

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC)

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)

COMAR

Department for Transport

Department of Infrastructure and Transport

Direction Générale de l'Aviation Civile (DGAC)

EASA

Ente Nazionale per L'Aviazione Civile (ENAC - Italian Civil Aviation Authority)

European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)

European Commission (EC)

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)

General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

Home Office

Infraero

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Transport Canada

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

