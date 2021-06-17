Visionz Group and HMSA Form Partnership to Help Ex-Offenders in Michigan Prepare for the Workforce

DETROIT, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Rivers, CEO of Visionz Group LLC, announced that starting this July 2021 the company will be providing workforce development and other services for parolees in tandem with Health Management Systems of America (HMSA).

Since its inception Visionz Group has been at the forefront of soft skills research and curriculum development for youth and young adults. Its robust and interactive College, Career and Life Skills Readiness curriculum has been used by youth groups, colleges, churches, corporations and more to improve the soft or "life" skills of their participants.

The Visionz evidenced based, culturally responsive programming was recently introduced into the juvenile detention and prison systems for adult inmates, to help them to re-integrate into their local communities and reduce the risks of recidivism. Under this new contract with HMSA, Visionz Group will be assisting ex-offenders in the state of Michigan by implementing Employment Readiness Workshops, Job Search Assistance Programs, and Vocational/Occupational Assessments. Studies have shown that teaching evidence-based life skills to offenders who are at-risk will reduce recidivism by 40%. By helping these offenders strengthen their job readiness and life skills, the program aims to build their assets and thereby reduce the likelihood of future delinquent behavior.

Health Management Systems of America (HMSA) provides Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) and Work/Life and Wellness services to managers, employees, and the families of over 2,000 companies nationwide. The company has grown from a regional provider of behavioral health services to a nationally recognized leader providing best-in-class behavioral health management, training and organizational development services. HMSA works with Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, top universities, and hospital systems. Dennis Rice, President of HMSA said, "We are proud of the services that we provide to returning citizens and the quality partnerships like Visionz that we have forged in the community."

Visionz Group has developed the winning formula for accelerating positive change in the Juvenile Justice system and detention centers. To broaden its program helping youth and adults in the justice system, Visionz recently introduced its "Let It Go, So You Can Grow" curriculum that provides Social and Emotional Learning centered in Anger Management, Conflict Resolution and Growth Mindset – Grit, Resiliency and Ethics. "We are actively working on expanding our programming in Michigan and also introducing it into other state systems such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas" said Chris Rivers . "Having grown up in the Detroit area, I am very excited to see these programs created by Visionz being implemented to help people become successful learners and earners as they progress through life. We look forward to seeing this curriculum becoming a model of consistency throughout the country."

To learn more about Visionz Group and its emerging educational technology platform check out the Visionz Automated Learning Series titled "First Impressions" by clicking the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chxd53degjI

About Visionz Group

Visionz Group provides young people and adults with the critical life skills they need to succeed and excel in life through cutting-edge tools, a nurturing learning environment, climate, and culture. Learn more at: www.visionzgroup.com

