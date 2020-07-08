Visionz Group Strikes Partnership Deal with 100 Year Old At-Risk Educational Company Starr Commonwealth and its Counterpart EXCEL U

Visionz Group, which was founded in 2016 has developed a fully customizable evidenced based, culturally responsive curriculum that focuses on providing youth ages 12-24 a soft skills or life skills training to help them be successful learners and earners as they progress through life. "Having the opportunity to partner with such a great organization like Starr Commonwealth means that an exponential number of young people will have access to the valuable knowledge and tools contained in the Visionz curriculum," said Chris Rivers, President of Visionz Group. "We are blessed to have the introduction to the Starr family through Willie Burton and our friends at EXCEL U." Starr Commonwealth who has been around for over 100 years is a non- profit organization focused on helping at-risk families through education, financial resources, and treatment.

Amidst the novel Coronavirus currently live classes for participants are still being put on hold, however Visionz Group is actively working on completing their on-demand video series along with offering remote training. The importance of E-learning is now higher than ever and the company is positioned to continue to help youth during these times of social distancing and school closings. By the end of fall 2020 Visionz Group plans to launch its new interactive E-learning platform that will engage participants through remote learning, online games, on-demand video education, and more.

About Visionz Group

Visionz Group is dedicated to providing young people with the critical life skills they need to succeed and excel in life through cutting-edge tools, a nurturing learning environment, climate, and culture.

About Starr Commonwealth

Starr Commonwealth is dedicated to the mission to lead with courage to create positive experiences so that all children, families, and communities flourish. We specialize in residential, community-based, educational, and professional training programs that build on the strengths of children, adults, and families in communities around the world. For more information, please visit www.starr.org

About EXCEL U

Educated Stars of Tomorrow was founded by Willie Burton, former NBA athlete and graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he played on the Golden Gophers 1989 Sweet Sixteen and 1990 Elite Eight championship Teams. These accomplishments followed his stand out career at St. Martin De Porres high school in Detroit Michigan.

Mr. Burton founded Educated Stars of Tomorrow in 2011. It's focus is to support student athletes throughout the range of their athletic careers to achieve their true talents on and off the field.

