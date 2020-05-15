Visiqua and Leadpedia Partner to Create the Most Powerful Call Ping Tree

BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiqua, an industry-leading performance marketing agency, and LeadsPedia, a lead distribution and call tracking and routing platform, have partnered to launch the market's most powerful call ping tree. While recognized as an effective, reliable tactic for lead generation, pay-per-call has not typically been an area of innovation. That changes today with the introduction of a call ping tree solution that combines the most advanced technology available, via LeadsPedia, with access to Visiqua's vast marketplace of buyers and publishers.

Building on what both companies have done to revolutionize other lead-generation products, the call ping tree ingests a call, passes it through the system to be vetted and augmented, dynamically shops the call to buyers via real-time bidding, and then returns it back to the source with the appropriate campaign specifications. The product was created by Visiqua and developed by Leadspedia for a streamlined, dynamic experience for advertisers and publishers alike.

"When Visiqua came to us with the idea of developing a call-routing technology using API in real-time, we jumped at the opportunity to solve for the challenges that have historically plagued the industry. We are encouraged by the initial results and are proud to stand with Visiqua to bring this to the market," said Mohammad Alkandari, CTO & founder, LeadsPedia.

The call ping tree project started as a solve for a Visiqua client looking for better insights and real-time bidding. After conversations with LeadsPedia, the companies teamed up to create this more comprehensive call solution. When the initial results were far superior to other call ping tree products, Visiqua and LeadsPedia decided to formally bring it to market. Call ping tree is now available for brands and advertisers of all sizes at a lower cost-per-call and superior lead quality.

Anyone currently buying or selling calls in a static environment will benefit from moving to this more dynamic environment to improve insights, customer experience, conversions and ROI.

"We are committed to finding better methods and results for our client partners. This call ping tree offering is the latest innovation that will revolutionize how calls are routed, bid on, and served while maintaining a positive caller experience," said Jamie Sutton, chief revenue officer, Visiqua.

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a panoramic performance marketing company hyper-focused on producing quality results for our partner brands, agencies, and clients. Visiqua offers a series of products, including lead generation, CPA-brand awareness campaigns, CRM development, product launch support, owned and operated websites, and Clicks and Convert, a click-based marketplace for publishers and advertisers.

About LeadsPedia

LeadsPedia was designed and developed completely in­house by performance marketers. We understand first-hand the importance of finding a performance marketing software that fits your unique business needs.

Our own frustrations made us believe there had to be a better way; a way to consolidate data and increase functionality without a reliance on multiple platforms and companies. But we couldn't find the streamlined platform we needed... so we decided to build it. The result is LeadsPedia, a dynamic performance marketing software that consolidates your marketing efforts into one unified platform.

Contact: Mandy Melby, [email protected].

SOURCE Visiqua

