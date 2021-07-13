VisiQuate, Inc. Announces $50 Million Equity Investment from Sixth Street Growth to Advance AI-Powered Digital Innovation in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Data Management and Analytics

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, Inc., the leading provider of advanced analytics and AI-powered automation offerings to America's most respected healthcare providers, today announced a new $50 million equity investment from Sixth Street Growth.

"We consider tackling the nearly trillion dollars of administrative waste in healthcare as a moral imperative. To fuel that vision, we are partnering and collaborating with Sixth Street, who is well aligned with our vision," said Brian Robertson, VisiQuate Founder & CEO. "Our mission is to help health care providers dramatically improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Sixth Street's deep capital, wide-ranging expertise, and stellar reputation in the healthcare industry make them ideal partners to help us fulfill our mission and vision."

Recognized for its groundbreaking automated data assistant, Ana , VisiQuate understands there is little value in using automation to merely replicate human activity. Instead, the software and consulting company focuses on Intelligent Process Automation, first analyzing and retooling each client's unique processes to take full advantage of the power of the human + machine combination. VisiQuate's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) make it possible for the entire system to continuously self-monitor and correct for revenue cycle anomalies that erode hospital margins. This approach reduces waste and increases yield, with an even shorter time to revenue.

"We look forward to supporting Brian and the VisiQuate team as they continue to build analytics solutions for healthcare providers that are both more advanced and easier to use," said Bo Stanley, Partner and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth. "Informed by their crowdsourced AI and ML capabilities, VisiQuate's enterprise class offerings and advanced data integration technologies make it possible for providers to dramatically reduce cost, increase yield, and improve time to revenue. We are excited to partner with them as they enter their next phase of growth and continue to lead the advanced analytics and intelligent process automation field."

In related news, Lee Mooney at Sixth Street will join VisiQuate's Board of Directors. Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser to VisiQuate, while Paul Hastings LLP served as legal adviser. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal adviser to Sixth Street Growth.

About VisiQuate

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solutions let virtually anyone in a healthcare organization explore complex data from multiple sources to quickly gain insights and create actionable workflows. This ability helps clients improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant, makes the process even simpler by using natural language chats that are powered by AI, ML, and informed by crowdsourced data. Underlying the advanced analytics is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. Learn more about VisiQuate at www.visiquate.com or contact [email protected].

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street Growth is the firm's dedicated platform for making private investments in growth companies. The Sixth Street Growth team partners with companies and management teams to provide bespoke, accretive financing solutions to accelerate organic and inorganic growth. Sixth Street has invested over $5 billion in more than 40 companies in its growth investing strategy since inception. Select current and past representative Sixth Street investments in healthcare technology include Caris Life Sciences, Datavant, DrFirst, MDLive, and Medsphere. For more information, visit www.sixthstreetgrowth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola Communications for VisiQuate

Phone: (203) 561-8935

[email protected]

SOURCE VisiQuate

Related Links

https://www.visiquate.com

