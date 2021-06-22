Visit Beaumont TX Launches an Official GeoTour to Bring the Popular Global Scavenger Hunt Game to Southeast Texas

The Visit Beaumont GeoTour has 25 caches hidden around the region designed to take you to some of the coolest places and attractions in Southeast Texas. You can complete them in any order at your leisure, but it's designed to take about two full days for a weekend of exploration in the area.

"I personally got into geocaching during the pandemic. It gave me a purpose for being outside and led me to areas I wouldn't have seen on my own. It seemed like the perfect soft adventure to bring to Beaumont. I loved creating the tour and getting to highlight a few of my favorite places to visitors – I think they'll be really surprised and delighted by what they find," said Marketing and Tourism Developer Lauren Monitz.

What started as a social experiment twenty years ago exploded in popularity to become one of the fasted growing hobbies in the world. Today, more than 3 million geocaches are hidden in over 190 countries worldwide, with over 7 million active participants.

To play, pick up a passport from the Beaumont Convention and Visitor's Bureau (505 Willow Street) or download it from VisitBeaumontTX.com/geocaching. Register for a free account on geocaching.com and download the app. Use the clues and coordinates to navigate to the corresponding caches and write down the letter or number marked on each container. Find all the caches and complete the puzzle to receive a limited-edition commemorative coin and trackable tag as a souvenir. There are also opportunities to earn more swag and prizes for supporting the local restaurants and attractions.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

