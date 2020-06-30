Visit Jacksonville: July in Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jax, the Easier getaway! Jacksonville is slowly and safely opening its doors for visitors to come relax and unwind after months of isolation. Our extensive park system with hundreds of miles of hiking trails and more than 22 miles of beaches offers plenty of room for movement, fresh air, and outdoor fun.

Fourth of July: Let's celebrate America, the socially distanced way! For the first time, the City of Jacksonville will offer multiple fireworks locations for visitors to safely enjoy the festivities wherever they may be in the city without feeling overcrowded. From Downtown, to the Southside and the Beaches. More info: www.visitjacksonville.com/events/holidays/fourth-of-july/

The New Florida Road Trip: Jax, as locals call it, is a quick ride away from Atlanta, Charleston, Orlando, Tampa and Miami making us an ideal destination to escape home and explore the outdoors! Located at the super convenient intersection of I-95 and I-10, you can get from anywhere in the nation to Jax via car. Follow I-10 from the West Coast and end up in Downtown Jacksonville or come along the I-95 corridor from New York and end up all the way in Key West (making a stop in Jax, of course!). Jacksonville has the easy going and relaxed beach vibes to make for the ideal road trip destination this summer. Curious what is on the next stop in Jax? www.visitjacksonville.com/blog/i-95-exits-to-do-list/

The Outdoors Connection: There is less stress and more space in our city with more than 400 City Parks, 7 State Parks and 2 National Parks to discover. Hike, bike, run, camp, swim, explore and have the ultimate green adventure in unique spots like the remote Talbot Islands, don't miss Blackrock Beach and Boneyard Beach. Visit Huguenot Park and drive your car on the sand and bring everything you need for the ultimate beach day. Go for a hike at Hanna Park, enjoy one of its 15+ miles of trails and end the visit with a surf lesson in the park! If you are an avid cyclist, test your skills at the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail in Jacksonville's Westside. It has 14.5 miles of paved riding trails mostly shaded. Plan your eco-adventure: www.visitjacksonville.com/things-to-do/outdoors/outdoors-guide/

Best Places to Camp in Florida: What could be better than casting a line with the kids or snuggling close to someone special by the campfire? How about doing all that and sleeping under the stars! Jacksonville's best campsites are just steps from white, sandy beaches along the coast. Huguenot Park, Little Talbot Island State Park, Hanna Park and Flamingo Lake Resort are all waterfront camping sites to get immersed in nature. They offer facilities, electricity and great adventure! Read more: https://www.visitjacksonville.com/things-to-do/outdoors/camping/

Black History Sites + Monuments: As a city filled with rich culture and historical treasures, visitors can celebrate Black history in Northeast Florida year-round. From the Ritz Theatre and Museum to the Norman Film Studios and the Mandarin School House, Jacksonville has preserved its outstanding African American Heritage. Take a virtual tour: www.jaxheritagetrail.com/

