Visit Myrtle Beach Encourages Travelers to Visit the Destination Responsibly

"We understand that people are ready to travel again following these difficult past few months, and excited that people are choosing the Grand Strand as the destination they want to visit," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "While it's time to get back to where we all belong, we must remain diligent in maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask in public places, practicing healthy hygiene and following all of the guidelines established by healthcare professionals in order to keep everyone healthy while they enjoy the Myrtle Beach area."

As part of these efforts, Visit Myrtle Beach has created a Visit Responsibly campaign to keep visitors informed as they travel to the destination. This includes the Healthy Travel page at VisitMyrtleBeach.com, packed with information like tips from the CDC, the latest details on business that are open (or closed), and COVID-19-related news and updates from South Carolina, Horry County and the many cities through the Grand Strand. The organization also has created a series of videos and blogs posts showing specific ways in which visitors can enjoy the destination while following the recommended guidelines, including posts on fun ways to enjoy social distancing in Myrtle Beach, tips for travelers visiting the destination for sports tournaments and how local business are safely and smartly reopening.

Visit Myrtle Beach is also an active partner in the Greater Grand Strand is Open initiative and the Greater Grand Strand Promise, an initiative developed to inform everyone in the Myrtle Beach area of safety tips, reopening guidelines and encourage their commitment to protecting the health of others through the Greater Grand Strand Promise. Visitors are encouraged to join residents and local businesses to pledge to support the health of others and keep area businesses open. Several attractions, restaurants and hotels have already signed the promise including the SkyWheel, Carolina Improv, Brittain Resorts, Ripley's Aquarium, Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, Ocean Lakes Family Campground, Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, the Avista Resort and many more.

"We signed the Greater Grand Strand Promise because Myrtle Beach is our home and we not only are committed to the health and wellness of our visitors but to our family, friends, neighbors and staff," said Matt Klugman, Chief Operating Officer, Vacation Myrtle Beach. "This is our livelihood and we want to keep those that visit us healthy and safe."

In addition to the pledge, many area restaurants, hotels and attractions are taking extraordinary steps to promote the health and well-being of others. Ripley's Aquarium has implemented a consistent sanitization schedule for all kiosks, interactive experiences, restrooms and surfaces; limited guest contact through protective barriers and cashless transactions; and added sanitation stations throughout the attraction. The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is requiring guests to wear gloves while at the buffet and masks throughout the restaurant except while eating at your table.

Businesses across the area are implementing new safety protocols and encouraging guests to do their part as well. In general, visitors and residents can help to curb the spread of COVID-19 by taking simple precautions, including:

Washing hands frequently, and using sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Wearing a face mask when visiting public places

Practicing social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others, including on the beach

Properly disposing of garbage in waste receptacles and by picking up after pets

For more information about the many ways Visit Myrtle Beach is encouraging travelers to stay healthy and visit responsibly, visit https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/plan/visitor-resources/healthy-travel-information/.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

