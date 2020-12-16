Visit Myrtle Beach, S.C. Looks Ahead to 2021 with New Tourism Developments

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, continues to safely welcome visitors to its 60 miles of gorgeous coastline, and will boast a broad range of new attractions, accommodations, dining options, and more for 2021. The new developments will open to eager visitors next year and will further enhance Myrtle Beach's family friendly offerings.

Visit Myrtle Beach and its partner organizations continue to remind travelers to visit the destination responsibly and created a Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com with the latest COVID-19 updates and mandates.

"We recognize that a large number of Americans are eagerly looking forward to a vacation next year, and we're thrilled to share these new tourism developments as another reason to safely plan for a trip to Myrtle Beach," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Visitors will be able to enjoy the outdoors, world-class family attractions, a variety of great restaurants, and outstanding accommodations along the 60 miles of beautiful coastline Myrtle Beach offers."

The following is the latest information on new tourism developments in the region. For more information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, please visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

ACTIVITIES, ATTRACTIONS AND EVENTS

American Surf Parks

Myrtle Beach will soon be home to South Carolina's first man-made surf park, called American Surf Park. The park's surfing lagoon will generate up to 1,000 waves per hour, with waves between 2-6 feet in height. The development will also include an amphitheater to accommodate up to 15,000 people. Preliminary renderings of the park have been completed, and building will begin in 2021 with an estimated opening in 2022.

Le Grand Cirque 2.0

Broadway at the Beach will team up with Dublin Worldwide Productions USA to bring Le Grand Cirque 2.0 to Myrtle Beach in summer 2021. The jaw-dropping visual feast of breathtaking group acrobatics features an international cast of artists handpicked for their death-defying abilities and precision skills. Le Grand Cirque 2.0 will set up its 850-seat, fully air-conditioned tent in the southeast corner of Broadway at the Beach from June 1 to October 3. For more information or to purchase tickets, visitwww.cirquemb.com.

Funplex Amusement Park

Conveniently located just a few steps from the beach on 14th Ave, the Funplex Myrtle Beach is designed for families and thrill seekers alike. The new tropical themed park will be lined with palm trees, feature seven rides, a walk-up bar and restaurant. This attraction will also feature "Mach Fun", the tallest, interactive 360° jet simulator ride on the market, and first-of-its-kind in North America. The park is expected to open in Spring 2021. Find out more: http://amusementtoday.com/2020/06/new-funplex-amusement-park-location-coming-to-myrtle-beach/

Alabama Theatre 2021 Concert Schedule

The Alabama Theatre celebrates its 28th year with new famous Guest Artist Concerts throughout 2021 (in addition to the Theatre's signature productions) including: Little River Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Comedian Brian Regan, Josh Turner, Easton Corbin, Humorist Jeannie Robertson, Home Free, Righteous Brothers, and many more. For more information visit, www.alabama-theatre.com.

Huntington Beach State Park Nature Center

Huntington Beach State Park opened a new nature center after their previous center was destroyed in a lightning strike fire three years ago. The new nature center is $1.2 million investment and features a birding area, a classroom and an exhibit area with live animals. Money for the new nature center's exhibits was donated by several small groups and individual private donations to the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park group. For more information, visit www.southcarolinaparks.com/huntington-beach.

Carolina Country Music Festival

Following a postponement in 2020, the Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) will take place June 10-13, 2021 in Myrtle Beach. The festival will feature more than 30 of the industry's biggest stars. Performers include Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini and many more! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com.

CRAFT BREWING

Grand Strand Brewing Company

The two-story building that fronts Nance Plaza in the soon-to-be-revitalized downtown area will be home to Grand Strand Brewing Company. The brewery plans to produce a variety of handmade beers to be available in its taproom. Construction plans also call for a small, on-site commercial kitchen where local chefs and restaurants can prepare food to pair with the craft beer selection. Grand Strand Brewing Company is planning to open by spring 2021.

Crooked Hammock Brewery

A new brewery is open in Barefoot Landing featuring a restaurant and backyard beer garden. Crooked Hammock Brewery brings to life an all-ages backyard escape that features craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, firepits, hammocks, a playground for kids, bocce ball courts, corn hole, and a bar that is set over the lake. Crooked Hammock Brewery's restaurant will open in spring 2021 with a menu that will feature backyard cookout-inspired food such as burgers, oak-smoked baby back ribs, giant Bavarian pretzels, and savory sides such as jalapeno and cheddar cornbread, all in a pet-friendly environment. There is also a food truck on the premises! For more information visit www.CHBMyrtleBeach.com.

LODGING

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton is a brand new lodging option offering apartment-style living near the beautiful beaches in the Grand Strand. Just three-miles from the Atlantic Ocean, this property is located in close proximity to the area's premier attractions and activities, in addition to being five-minutes away from the Myrtle Beach Airport and fifteen-minutes from five golf courses. For more information, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/myrgmhw-homewood-suites-myrtle-beach-coastal-grand-mall/

Ocean Lakes Family Campground

Celebrating 50 years in 2021, Ocean Lakes Family Campground is kicking off its anniversary celebration with renovations and expansions to its Main Office. The renovations will provide a more personal and comfortable experience when checking into Ocean Lakes, featuring a new gift shop and seating area for guests while they wait to check in. The renovations are slated to be completed in 2021. Learn more at www.oceanlakesfamilycampground.blogspot.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach