Visit Orlando Hosts First-of-its-Kind Experiential Virtual Travel Show

The free event, "The Wonder Awaits You!" An Orlando Virtual Travel Experience, will feature experiential main stage presentations from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida, and a virtual trade show element connecting consumers to over 40 destination partners ranging from theme parks and attractions to hotels and more – all offering special "show deals".

"Knowing there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel this year, we wanted to create a one-stop experience for visitors to plan their 'bucket list' summer vacation and feel confident they'll be visiting a destination that takes safety seriously," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. "Our virtual travel experience has elements for both adults and families to enjoy, including sneak peeks into what's new at the theme parks, fun games, themed photos opps, new safety measures, and of course, answers to their vacation planning questions."

Event elements include:

Main Stage – Hear about Orlando's theme parks, attractions and local hot spots.

theme parks, attractions and local hot spots. Experience Village – Chat with experts from Orlando's attractions and resorts.

Attendees can access time sensitive "show deals" and have a chance to win prizes including:

Walt Disney World® Resort Vacation Package

Universal Orlando Resort Vacation Package

SeaWorld® Orlando Vacation Package

Flights to Orlando from Spirit Airlines

Consumers can sign up for the live virtual event at visitorlando.com/virtual-travel-show/ and registered attendees can access it on-demand for three days following.

The Orlando Destination

Home to seven of the world's top theme parks, Orlando is the country's No. 1 favorite family vacation destination with legendary theme parks, world-class water parks, outdoor thrill rides and activities in nature. With 450 hotels, visitors have choices from multi-acre resorts to boutique hotels. Orlando's trusted theme parks, attractions, hotels and businesses have developed comprehensive safety measures and worked closely with medical experts to create safe travel experiences. Please note Orange County requires face masks in public places.

