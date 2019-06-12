Visit San Jose Debuts Destination Song To Highlight Local Attractions And Foster City Pride

The song was written and composed by 16-year-old Auckland, New Zealand singer-songwriter Grace Kelly and recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. Kelly spent much of her formative years in San Jose after her father moved to Silicon Valley for an employment opportunity. She wrote the song as a tribute to the City and the happy memories she has of growing up in San Jose.

"This is my love song to San Jose," says Kelly. "I look back at my time here with fondness and appreciation for the people and experiences that made me who I am. San Jose is full of inspiration and I'm lucky to have lived here."

"We are honored to have a young artist be so inspired by San Jose that she dedicated a song to us," says Karolyn Kirchgesler, President & CEO of Visit San Jose. "We hope that sharing this song inspires travelers to experience our destination for themselves. You can't help but smile when you hear the song and watch the video."

The music video was produced with local crew and led by an acclaimed creative team. The song calls out "only in San Jose" experiences like riding VTA light rail Downtown, walking through the chic Willow Glen neighborhood, and attending concerts at the vista-rich Mountain Winery. The video illustrates the diversity of San Jose and highlights key attractions such as Santana Row, The Tech Interactive, and the San Jose Sharks. Visit San Jose also worked with Get Down Dance Studios, San Jose Japantown businesses and the Sierra Vista Open Space Authority.

The song and video will be used to promote San Jose as a travel destination in both business and leisure markets. San Jose is available to stream and download at sanjose.org. Follow Visit San Jose on our social media channels using #sanjosesong and #sanjoselove to see more content related to our song.

