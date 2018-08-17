Visit the All of Us Journey at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hispanic Federation and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health will bring the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Journey to the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, September 9th. The traveling, hands-on exhibit raises awareness about the All of Us Research Program—an ambitious effort to gather data from 1 million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health.

"We are glad the National Alliance for Hispanic Health recognizes our region as an important stop on the national tour and they are taking on a national effort to focus on the Hispanic population," says Betsy Franceschini, Senior Director of the Hispanic Federation in Orlando. "There is a lack of representation of the Hispanic community in the United States clinical studies that seek to learn more about different diseases, treatments and improve the health of our communities. It is critical that we educate our community and engage them in making a difference in their health."

"All of Us is an essential part of the future of health in the United States," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This research program will bring together communities throughout the United States to drive new discoveries, which may lead to earlier disease identification, more precise treatment solutions and better health outcomes for all in the future."

When: Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 11am to 5pm



Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park - 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee, Florida 34741



What: All of Us Journey Traveling exhibit, parade, business expo, festival and more



More Info: www.joinallofus.org/juntos

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health – The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted non-partisan advocate for the best health outcomes for all. The Alliance represents thousands of Hispanic health providers across the nation providing services to more than 15 million each year. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call 1-866-783-2645

