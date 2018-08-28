VisitPay Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Expands National Sales Team

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitPay, the leader in patient financial engagement, has named Conrad Coopersmith its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Coopersmith, who will be based in Nashville, TN, brings more than 20 years of healthcare sales experience and will lead VisitPay's expanded national sales team.

"Conrad's proven leadership will bring a fresh, innovative perspective to the challenges health systems face in bringing a more personalized financial experience to patients," said CEO Kent Ivanoff. "His arrival and the recent expansion of our national sales team positions VisitPay to capitalize on growth opportunities."

Coopersmith's experience spans multiple companies in the healthcare revenue cycle and financial experience market, including Intermedix, McKesson Connected Care and Analytics and RelayHealth Financial Solutions. He holds a BA in Communications from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

"VisitPay is tackling one of the most intractable challenges in healthcare—bad debt," Coopersmith said. "I'm very excited to be a part of a team whose mission is to help patients understand what they owe and provide them with an intuitive platform to make financial choices that fit their budgets."

Expanded Sales Team

The addition of Coopersmith coincides with the expansion of VisitPay's national sales team. The most recent addition is Mark Cordova, a seasoned sales executive with more than 25 years of healthcare experience, who will oversee VisitPay's Northwest territory. Collectively, the VisitPay sales team possesses more than 100 years of commercial healthcare financial and RCM experience.

VisitPay's market-leading, cloud-based patient financial experience platform gives patients access to a single and comprehensive accounting of their financial responsibilities, as well as those of family members or loved ones. The result for patients is a simplified billing experience and flexible financing options that they can access within a single, intuitive digital interface.

The platform's seamless integration into the electronic health record and other core billing systems enables health systems to quickly and actively test, configure and personalize consumer financing strategies based on the organization's business rules and patient preferences. VisitPay clients typically report a 30% lift in payment yield, 40% lift in patient satisfaction with the billing experience and dramatically lower operating costs.

About VisitPay

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the leader in patient financial engagement. The company's third-generation cloud-based platform is used by the nation's largest and most innovative health systems to deliver transparency, choice and control to patients managing healthcare payments and transactions. Through VisitPay, patients can access a comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, via a health system-branded portal. VisitPay's proprietary analytics tailor consistent and fully compliant financing options that meet the unique needs of patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores. VisitPay's investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners and Ascension Ventures. For more information about VisitPay, visit www.visitpay.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.

Media Contacts

Joy Dinaro



Amendola Communications for VisitPay



jdinaro@acmarketingpr.com



847-809-0406

SOURCE VisitPay

Related Links

https://www.visitpay.com/

