Vista Outdoor and Brands Support Federal Legislation Breaking Down Barriers for Veterans in the Outdoors

ANOKA, Minn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, announced today that the company, along with its leading brands, joined a diverse group of outdoor stakeholder groups and companies in a letter to the House Veterans Affairs Committee in support of the Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act, a federal proposal to reduce barriers for veterans getting outdoors. The letter called for passage of the legislation and highlighted its importance in better facilitating the use of outdoor recreation for the treatment of military veterans.

Brands supporting the letter include Blackhawk, CCI, Speer, and Federal Ammunition, Bell Sports, Giro, Bushnell, Camp Chef, CamelBak, Primos, and Vista Outdoor Inc.

The Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act would create a task force to bring together leadership across multiple federal agencies, including the Departments of Veterans Affairs and

Interior, to identify barriers to why more veterans are not using the outdoors as a place of healing and develop recommendations for how to remove these obstacles.

"Vista Outdoor has a dual mission of bringing the world outside while also serving those who served us," said Kelly Reisdorf, Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer for Vista Outdoor and a former Marine. "We are focused each day on getting people outdoors while also finding ways to support veterans in the workplace and in our communities. When we can support programs that advance the outdoors and veterans, it's a win-win and something we pursue with full force. I am proud that Vista Outdoor and our leading brands joined forces to support this important legislation."

Vista Outdoor and its brands have a long history of working with veterans in the outdoors, and this bill squarely aligns with that mission. The bill has been introduced in the House and Senate and Vista Outdoor is working to make sure it becomes law. A copy of the letter can be seen here.

