Vista Outdoor Donations Replenish Stolen Biking Accessories, Completes Fundraising Campaign For Pedal Power Minnesota

ANOKA, Minn., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) is donating Bell helmets, Bell bike pumps and CamelBak bottles to Pedal Power Minnesota following the theft of the organization's trailer filled with bikes, helmets, accessories and equipment. Vista Outdoor also joined with 235 other Minnesotans in supporting the Give Minnesota Pedal Power campaign. Vista Outdoor's $30,000 donation completes Pedal Power's goal of $50,000. The funding is needed to support Pedal Power's 2021 operations, including purchase of traditional bikes, adaptive bikes and other equipment such as high-visibility vests and shirts.

On November 19, 2020, residents reported suspicious activity in and around the location where Pedal Power's trailer was stored. Shortly thereafter, the organization's leaders discovered the trailer and its contents were gone, including 30 bikes, pumps, reflective vests and cable locks. Police continue to investigate the theft.

Quote from Kelly Reisdorf, Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer at Vista Outdoor:

"Vista Outdoor is proud to support Pedal Power and their fundraising campaign in this time of need. We were saddened by the news but have been encouraged by the community response. Pedal Power's mission aligns with Vista Outdoor values, which is to get more kids, people and communities in the outdoors. Pedal Power's mission also aligns with our product expertise: our brands Bell and CamelBak make some of the best gear in the bike industry. These teams are excited to replace the stolen items. Our support today is just the beginning. We intend to grow with Pedal Power and expand the partnership to get more kids on bikes and in the outdoors."

Quote from Mark Trumper, co-founder of Pedal Power Minnesota:

"My heart is full of gratitude. We did not find our trailer or bikes but we found a vein of empathy and generosity that showed me how much people care about our mission and the children of Minneapolis."

To learn more about Pedal Power and their fundraising campaign, please visit: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Pedal-Power-1

To view recent local news coverage of the theft and community response, please visit: https://www.kare11.com/article/life/after-theft-nonprofit-pedal-power-mn-sees-outpouring-of-support/89-c714a4d1-d8b4-45f5-b5da-69e46afa01cb

About Pedal Power Minnesota

Pedal Power Minnesota is a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pedal Power was created as a model for 4th and 5th grade classes to go out for weekly rides with their teachers, to use bikes instead of buses for field trips when possible, and to ride year-round with an after-school group to locations all over Minneapolis. Students study science, history, art and more—then they bike to locations for hands-on learning experiences. They develop a strong connection with their neighborhood and build confidence, persistence, and grit. The organization was founded by two teachers who were promoted as they realized that many of their students had never been on bikes.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com, follow us on Twitter and follow us on Facebook.

