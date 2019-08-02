Vista Outdoor to Host Investor Day

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts at the InterContinental Times Square, located at 300 W 44th Street in New York City. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 10, with the presentation portion of the event running from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Presenters include CEO Chris Metz, CFO Mick Lopez, and Business Unit Presidents Jason Vanderbrink (Ammunition), Vishak Sankaran (Bushnell), Greg Williamson (CamelBak), and Brandon Sparrow (Camp Chef).

Due to limited capacity, attendance is by invitation only. For those interested in learning more about the event, please contact Kelly Reisdorf at Investor.Relations@VistaOutdoor.com or (763) 433-1028 by August 23.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Vista Outdoor's website at http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event. An online archive of the webcast and presentation slides will be available after the conclusion of the event and remain on the website for one year.

Vista Outdoor is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.

Media Contact Investor Contact Rocky Krivijanski Kelly Reisdorf (571) 343-7003 (763) 433-1028 media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

