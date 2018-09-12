VISTA REALTY PARTNERS ("Vista") Announces Groundbreaking of a Multifamily project at Major Mixed-Use Development in Cobb County (Atlanta), Georgia

Marketplace Vista Apartments, the residential component of the mixed use MarketPlace at Terrell Mill project, will contain 298 apartments. Its residents will enjoy meditation gardens, courtyards, state of the art fitness facilities and an Uber lounge with convenient access to I-75, the new Atlanta Braves Stadium, as well as the vibrant employment centers located in the Buckhead and Midtown areas of Atlanta.

Entitlements for the redevelopment of the tract at Terrell Mill Road and Powers Ferry Road took four years, resulting in a cornerstone of the community with a dynamic walkable mixed-use village. The commercial component of the transformative master planned development includes a 95,000 square foot Kroger superstore, various restaurants, retail and a multi-story, climate controlled self-storage facility. https://www.marketplaceterrellmill.com/

VISTA, founded in 2000, is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company specializing in the operation and development of rental and for‑sale multifamily housing throughout the Southeast.

For further information please contact Michael Neyhart at 404-835-5778.

SOURCE Vista Realty Partners

Related Links

http://www.vistarp.com/

