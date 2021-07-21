Vista Springs Assisted Living Communities Launch New Website

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Springs announces the launch of their new website with improved user experience and a knowledge base for information related to their care services and common health concerns related to aging. The new site, launched July 7, features an interactive calculator to estimate the cost of services for those seeking care for their loved ones.

The website was redesigned to help those making the decision to move, or move a loved one, into a senior living facility by providing more detailed information in a self-service format. "Our new website responds to the greater need consumers have for transparent, comprehensive, and full disclosure on pricing, assessments, personalized options, and the Vista Springs brand promise and commitment to delivering a 'Full of Life' experience that makes people happier and healthier every moment of the day," says Lou Andriotti, CEO of Vista Springs.

As part of their commitment to education and easing the transition to assisted living, the calculator on the website helps those seeking care estimate the cost of services. An eight-question quiz walks visitors through the types of care their loved one may need and presents an estimated monthly cost of those services. Andriotti explains, "Our pricing model at Vista Springs is not just transparent and fair, but empathetic, compassionate, and intelligently aware of the Cycle of Life and the dwindling down of one's financial assets over time that require efficient management and match of services and resources over the long haul."

Vista Springs offers services on a continuum of care from independent and catered senior living through advanced memory care and hospice. A continuum of care allows many residents to stay in one community with additional care services added as needed, which reduces the chances of needing to move a senior later on for more advanced care.

Learn more about Vista Springs and their senior living services, and check out the new website, at www.vistaspringsliving.com .

About Vista Springs:

Vista Springs owns and operates 12 senior living facilities throughout Michigan and Ohio. Rooted in their "Full of Life" philosophy, they offer apartments, activities, and care services for seniors with a continuum of care program to help seniors age in place in their vibrant communities. They offer care services from rehabilitation and independent catered living to assisted living, memory care, and palliative and hospice services.

