Vista Trans on the Way to Becoming Chicago's Fastest Growing Company

CHICAGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Trans – the well known Chicago trucking company, has been named one of the top 50 fast-growing companies this year, and not only that, but the company have reached an impressive spot on the list at number 8. The exciting placement on the list comes at a time which has seen challenges for those in the trucking business, but with perseverance, dedication and putting their customers first, Vista Trans has not only stayed in the game but even grown, to proportions that could see them soon become Chicago's fastest growing company. Crain's Fast 50 lists Chicago's fastest growing companies and ranked Vista Trans at the prestigious number 8 spot due to their steady expansion and growth.

Vista Trans Holding

The award comes as welcome news to the company, who have over 300 trucks in their ever-expanding fleet. They far outstretched their main rivals GP Transco, who was placed at 16 in the same list. Vista Trans has revived their flatbed division in the last year and is looking to expand it further still. This progress, particularly during a time of challenges in the trucking industry has contributed to their placement on Crain's Fast 50 List. It is not the first time Vista Trans have placed high on a company achievement list – in both 2017 and 2018 they won awards for being among the 500 fastest growing companies in the entire United States. As proud members of BBB, Vista Trans put their expansion and success down to their dedication to customer service.

"We are a stable and reliable company that can be trusted. We are not chasing numbers and our main goal is to provide quality service to our customers and comfortable work environment for our drivers," says the president of the company, Tamaz Giorgadze.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Links

Company Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8onznRc2yw

SOURCE Vista Trans Holding

Related Links

https://www.vistatrans.com

