Vistar Media and Edison Interactive Partner to Programmatically Power Shark Experience Presented by Verizon Connected Golf Cars

Digital Advertising Integration Connects Brands to Highly Affluent Audience

DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI), a leader in content management systems (CMS) for connected devices, today announced that Vistar Media , the global leader in software for digital out-of-home (DOOH), is integrating with its platform. The partnership will allow marketers to target golf enthusiasts, a coveted consumer demographic with high spending power. By utilizing the interactive screens on Shark Experience presented by Verizon , Vistar Media will provide programmatic access to thousands of golf cars across the U.S.

Shark Experience presented by Verizon was developed in collaboration with golf legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman and Club Car . The cars leverage Verizon's 4G LTE network to give golfers a connected experience, enabling music streaming, real-time sports tickers, PGA Tour scores, dynamic yardage, Greg Norman tips and more. The platform is a testament to Norman's vision for the future of golf and enhancing the on-course experience through digital transformation.

With exclusive advertising placements throughout, the platform gives marketers access to a valuable and sought-after demographic in a previously untouched digital out-of-home (DOOH) environment. Averaging 4.5 hours per round with 60% of the time spent in-car, golfers have played more than 11 million rounds on the platform which is expected to deliver more than 4 billion impressions in 2022.



"It's exciting to see new formats emerge into the DOOH space. The inventory provided by Shark Experience provides programmatic buyers a new way to reach a sophisticated audience," said Arnie Rivera, Director of Supply Sales, Vistar Media. "There's no better way for DOOH to communicate directly with golfers than through this seamless platform that actually enhances the experience on the course."

"The integration with Vistar Media greatly strengthens Shark Experience's ability to marry content and ad experiences, delivering messages in a manner that resonates with golfers," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder, Edison Interactive. "The platform has opened up an entirely new opportunity in digital out-of-home, giving marketers unique access to a premier demographic. This partnership brings the best of both worlds together, a premium connected device experience and unparalleled advertising."



Vistar Media's programmatic ecosystem includes a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP) and digital signage software (ad server and content management system), all integrated together to enable data-driven, automated and measurable DOOH transactions.

This will complement the transactions driven by Captivate , the exclusive third-party sales representative for Shark Experience ad inventory.

"Shark Experience is a truly unique opportunity to engage an elusive and highly desirable audience for 4+ hours per round. Integrating with Vistar is a critical advancement in the evolution of the platform. Providing brands and omnichannel DSPs access access and influence affluent consumers and business decision-makers programmatically while driving measurable outcomes off the course has long been a goal of ours." said Lorenzo Papa, CRO, Captivate.

For more information on Shark Experience presented by Verizon visit www.sharkexperience.com . To learn how to advertise on the platform, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

