Vistra Energy Reports 2019 Results Above Guidance Midpoint for the Fourth Year in a Row and Reaffirms 2020 Guidance

Financial Highlights

Delivered 2019 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $3,393 million and Net Income from Ongoing Operations of $1,035 million , representing the fourth year in a row Vistra's financial results have come in above the midpoint of Vistra's guidance.

of and Net Income from Ongoing Operations of , representing the fourth year in a row Vistra's financial results have come in above the midpoint of Vistra's guidance. Delivered 2019 Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth (FCFbG) 1 of $2,437 million and Operating Cash Flow from Ongoing Operations of $2,736 million—results that are $187 million above the guidance midpoint and $137 million above the high-end of the increased guidance range as a result of higher EBITDA, capital expenditure discipline, and the early receipt of $93 million of alternative minimum tax credit refunds that were anticipated in 2020; results reflect a free cash flow conversion ratio of nearly 72 percent.

of and Operating Cash Flow from Ongoing Operations of million—results that are above the guidance midpoint and above the high-end of the increased guidance range as a result of higher EBITDA, capital expenditure discipline, and the early receipt of of alternative minimum tax credit refunds that were anticipated in 2020; results reflect a free cash flow conversion ratio of nearly 72 percent. Reaffirmed 2020 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of $3.285 to $3.585 billion and $2.16 to $2.46 billion 1 , respectively.

to and to , respectively. Achieved $565 million of the projected $715 million of Dynegy merger synergy and Operations Performance Initiative EBITDA value lever targets by year-end 2019; the $715 million target is an increase of more than 100% from the $350 million per year of EBITDA value lever targets announced in October of 2017. Vistra expects to realize and achieve the EBITDA value lever targets as follows:



Realized in Year Achieved by YE 2019 $490 $565 2020 $590 $665 2021 $685 $715

Capital Allocation Highlights

Executed approximately $1.418 billion of the previously authorized $1.75 billion share repurchase program as of Feb. 24, 2020 , resulting in net shares outstanding of approximately 487.7 million as of the same date.

of the previously authorized share repurchase program as of , resulting in net shares outstanding of approximately 487.7 million as of the same date. Paid quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share on Dec. 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2019 , or $0.50 per share on an annualized basis.

per share on to shareholders of record as of , or per share on an annualized basis. Announced an 8% increase to the annual dividend program, an expected $0.54 per share on an annual basis; initial quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020 .

per share on an annual basis; initial quarterly dividend of per share to be paid on to shareholders of record as of . Reduced after-tax interest expense by approximately $95 million in 2019 via multiple financing transactions, including approximately $600 million of optional debt and preferred stock repayments and another approximately $8.3 billion of refinancings; Vistra continues to progress toward its long-term leverage target of approximately 2.5x net debt to EBITDA.

Growth and Sustainability Highlights

Closed both the Crius Energy Trust and Ambit Energy acquisitions, making Vistra the largest company in the high-margin competitive residential electricity markets in the country and increasing Vistra's average generation-to-retail load match to nearly 60%.

Introduced two new retail brands, Brighten Energy and Better Buy, in Illinois , Ohio , and Pennsylvania , and launched the first of their kind, innovative, and market-leading products, TXU Energy Free Pass and TXU Energy Pure Solar, out of the company's flagship brand, TXU Energy, while growing residential customer counts in ERCOT.

, , and , and launched the first of their kind, innovative, and market-leading products, TXU Energy Free Pass and TXU Energy Pure Solar, out of the company's flagship brand, TXU Energy, while growing residential customer counts in ERCOT. Announced greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets of greater than 50% by 2030 and greater than 80% by 2050, each as compared to a 2010 baseline, with aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, assuming necessary advancements in technology and supportive market constructs and public policy.

Joined the Climate Leadership Council as a founding member, taking a leadership role in the promotion of a market-based carbon-pricing program with a dividend plan and carbon border adjustment as the most effective and equitable manner of achieving economy-wide decarbonization while preserving the strengths of the U.S. economy.

Continued to advance the company's battery storage business in California with the 300 MW, 1,200 MWh Moss Landing project under construction and executing an agreement to develop a 20 MW battery storage project at the company's Oakland site.

with the 300 MW, 1,200 MWh Moss Landing project under construction and executing an agreement to develop a 20 MW battery storage project at the company's site. Retired approximately 2.0 GW of coal-fueled generation in downstate Illinois in compliance with the Illinois' Multi-Pollutant Standard rule changes and supported the Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Act to repurpose the coal closure sites and bring economic vitality to the affected communities.

(1) Excludes the Asset Closure segment. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further details.

Summary of Financial Results for Full Year 2019 and the Fourth Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2019





Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in millions)

Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 20182

Dec. 31, 2019 Net Income

$ 233 $ (186)

$ 926 Ongoing Operations Net Income1

$ 240 $ (166)

$ 1,035 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 775 $ 720

$ 3,393 Operating Cash Flow







$ 2,736 Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG1







$ 2,437 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment









Retail

$ 343 $ 250

$ 807 ERCOT

$ 187 $ 139

$ 1,370 PJM

$ 171 $ 195

$ 760 NY/NE

$ 49 $ 108

$ 307 MISO

$ 12 $ 10

$ 103 CAISO/Corp

$ 13 $ 18

$ 46 Asset Closure

$ (4) $ (20)

$ (68)

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, Vistra reported Net Income from Ongoing Operations1 of $240 million and Adjusted EBITDA from Ongoing Operations1 of $775 million. Vistra's fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million higher than fourth quarter 2018 results, driven by retail acquisitions partially offset by lower capacity revenue in generation.

For the full year of 2019, Vistra reported Net Income from Ongoing Operations1 of $1,035 million and Adjusted EBITDA from Ongoing Operations1 of $3,393 million. Year-to-date results were above the midpoint of Vistra's guidance driven by higher gross margin in the ERCOT segment.

Vistra reported fourth quarter retail Adjusted EBITDA of $343 million, $93 million higher than fourth quarter 2018 results, driven by the Crius and Ambit acquisitions. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA from the generation segments totaled $432 million3, $38 million lower than fourth quarter 2018 results, due to lower capacity payments in PJM, NY, and ISO-NE partially offset by higher gross margin in ERCOT.

Curt Morgan, Vistra's president and chief executive officer, said, "Vistra started the year with a focus on execution and I am happy to announce today that once again, for the fourth year in row—every year since Vistra has been a public company—we delivered financial results that exceeded our guidance midpoint. Over that same time period we have more than doubled our EBITDA and returned nearly $5 billion of capital. We believe Vistra's business model, which prioritizes a strong balance sheet, a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and is comprised of industry-leading integrated retail and generation businesses, is well-positioned to continue to deliver strong and consistent results in the years ahead. In 2020, Vistra is focused on further strengthening our balance sheet and providing long-term capital allocation clarity later in the year."

(1) Excludes results from the Asset Closure segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further details. Total by segment may not tie due to rounding. (2) 2018 results for four MISO assets retired in late 2019 were recast from the MISO segment to the Asset Closure segment. (3) Generation includes Corporate.

Guidance

($ in millions) 2020 Ongoing Ops. Adj. EBITDA1 $ 3,285 – 3,585 Ongoing Ops. Adj. FCFbG1 $ 2,160 – 2,460





(1) Excludes the Asset Closure segment. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further details.

Vistra is reaffirming its 2020 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of $3,285 to $3,585 million and $2,160 to $2,460 million, respectively.

Share Repurchase Program

As of Feb. 24, 2020, Vistra has completed approximately $1.418 billion in share repurchases under the $1.75 billion share repurchase program previously authorized by its board of directors. Vistra has purchased approximately 60 million shares, resulting in net shares outstanding of approximately 487.7 million as of Feb. 24, 2020. Approximately $332 million remains available for execution under the program as of the same date.

Financing Update

In November 2019, Vistra Operations used the net proceeds from the issuance of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes - consisting of $300 million of 3.550% senior notes due 2024 and $800 million of 3.700% senior notes due 2027 - plus approximately $799 million of incremental borrowings under the Term Loan B-3 Facility due 2025, to repay the entire amount outstanding of $1.897 billion of term loans under the Term Loan B-1 Facility due 2023.

In addition, in November 2019, Vistra Operations amended its credit facility to reduce the interest rate applicable to its upsized $2.7 billion Term Loan B-3 Facility to a rate equal to, at the option of the Borrower, LIBOR plus 1.75% or a base rate plus 0.75%.

As a result of these transactions, Vistra continued to reduce its annual interest expense and extend the average maturity of its outstanding indebtedness.

Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2019, Vistra had total available liquidity of approximately $1,726 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $300 million and $1,426 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. The company had $949 million of letters of credit outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Earnings Webcast

Vistra will host a webcast today, Feb. 28, 2020, beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) to discuss these results and related matters. The live, listen-only webcast and the accompanying slides that will be discussed on the call can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra's website at www.vistraenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vistra website for one year following the live event.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Items Affecting Comparability

"Adjusted EBITDA" (EBITDA as adjusted for unrealized gains or losses from hedging activities, tax receivable agreement impacts, reorganization items, and certain other items described from time to time in Vistra Energy's earnings releases),"Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth" (or "Adjusted FCFbG") (cash from operating activities excluding changes in margin deposits and working capital and adjusted for capital expenditures (including capital expenditures for growth investments), other net investment activities, preferred stock dividends, and other items described from time to time in Vistra Energy's earnings releases), "Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA" (adjusted EBITDA less adjusted EBITDA from Asset Closure segment) and "Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth" or "Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG" (adjusted free cash flow before growth less cash flow from operating activities from Asset Closure segment before growth), are "non-GAAP financial measures." A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in Vistra Energy's consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Vistra Energy's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Vistra Energy uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance and believes that analysis of its business by external users is enhanced by visibility to both net income prepared in accordance with GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA. Vistra Energy uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth as a measure of liquidity and believes that analysis of its ability to service its cash obligations is supported by disclosure of both cash provided by (used in) operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP as well as Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth. Vistra Energy uses Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance and Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth as a measure of liquidity and Vistra Energy's management and board of directors have found it informative to view the Asset Closure segment as separate and distinct from Vistra Energy's ongoing operations. The schedules attached to this earnings release reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts)



Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Operating revenues $ 11,809



$ 9,144



$ 5,430

Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees (5,742)



(5,036)



(2,935)

Operating costs (1,530)



(1,297)



(973)

Depreciation and amortization (1,640)



(1,394)



(699)

Selling, general and administrative expenses (904)



(926)



(600)

Impairment of long-lived assets —



—



(25)

Operating income 1,993



491



198

Other income 56



47



37

Other deductions (15)



(5)



(5)

Interest expense and related charges (797)



(572)



(193)

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement (37)



(79)



213

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investment 16



17



—

Income before income taxes 1,216



(101)



250

Income tax expense (290)



45



(504)

Net income $ 926



$ (56)



$ (254)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 2



2



—

Net income attributable to Vistra Energy $ 928



$ (54)



$ (254)



VISTRA ENERGY CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017











Cash flows — operating activities:









Net income $ 926



$ (56)



$ (254)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 1,876



1,533



835

Deferred income tax expense, net 281



(62)



418

Unrealized net (gain) loss from mark-to-market valuations of commodities (696)



380



145

Unrealized net (gain) loss from mark-to-market valuations of interest rate swaps 220



5



(29)

Impairment of long-lived assets —



—



25

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement 37



79



(213)

Change in asset retirement obligation liability (48)



(27)



112

Asset retirement obligation accretion expense 53



50



60

Bad debt expense 82



55



39

Stock-based compensation 47



73



—

Other, net (12)



37



30

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable - trade (88)



(207)



7

Inventories (44)



61



22

Accounts payable - trade (221)



90



(30)

Commodity and other derivative contractual assets and liabilities 98



(80)



(1)

Margin deposits, net 170



(221)



146

Accrued interest 80



(105)



(10)

Accrued taxes (4)



(64)



33

Accrued employee incentive 1



40



(24)

Alcoa contract settlement —



—



238

Tax Receivable Agreement payment (2)



(16)



(26)

ARO settlement (121)



(100)



(35)

Major plant outage deferral (19)



(22)



(66)

Other - net assets (22)



73



4

Other - net liabilities 142



(45)



(40)

Cash provided by operating activities 2,736



1,471



1,386

Cash flows — investing activities:









Capital expenditures, including LTSA prepayments (520)



(378)



(114)

Nuclear fuel purchases (89)



(118)



(62)

Development and growth expenditures (104)



(34)



(190)

Ambit acquisition (506)



—



—

Crius acquisition (374)



—



—

Cash acquired in the Merger —



445



—

Odessa acquisition —



—



(355)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 431



252



252

Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (453)



(274)



(272)

Proceeds from sale of environmental allowances 197



1



1

Purchases of environmental allowances (322)



(5)



(3)

Other, net 23



10



16

Cash used in investing activities (1,717)



(101)



(727)

Cash flows — financing activities:









Issuances of long-term debt 6,507



1,000



—

Repayments/repurchases of debt (7,109)



(3,075)



(191)

Net borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program 111



339



—

Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility 650



—



—

Repayments under Revolving Credit Facility (300)



—



—

Debt tender offer and other financing fees (203)



(236)



(8)

Stock repurchase (656)



(763)



—

Dividends paid to stockholders (243)



—



—

Other, net 6



12



(2)

Cash used in financing activities (1,237)



(2,723)



(201)













Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (218)



(1,353)



458

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning balance 693



2,046



1,588

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — ending balance $ 475



$ 693



$ 2,046



VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)





Retail

ERCOT

PJM

NY/NE

MISO

Eliminations

/ Corp and

Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Vistra

Energy

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 132



$ 22



$ 121



$ 66



$ 31



$ (132)



$ 240



$ (7)



$ 233

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



20



20



—



20

Interest expense and related charges (a) 5



(2)



2



1



(1)



72



77



—



77

Depreciation and amortization (b) 88



143



137



53



7



18



446



—



446

EBITDA before Adjustments 225



163



260



120



37



(22)



783



(7)



776

Unrealized net (gain) or loss resulting from hedging transactions 87



25



(88)



(76)



(23)



4



(71)



—



(71)

Generation plant retirement expenses —



—



—



—



—



—



—



3



3

Fresh start / purchase accounting impacts 5



(3)



—



1



2



(1)



4



(1)



3

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement —



—



—



—



—



12



12



—



12

Non-cash compensation expenses —



—



—



—



—



12



12



—



12

Transition and merger expenses 25



—



2



2



(4)



8



33



—



33

Other, net 1



2



(3)



2



—



—



2



1



3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 343



$ 187



$ 171



$ 49



$ 12



$ 13



$ 775



$ (4)



$ 771



___________

(a) Includes $55 million of unrealized mark-to-market net gains on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $20 million in the ERCOT segment.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)





Retail

ERCOT

PJM

NY/NE

MISO

Eliminations

/ Corp and

Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Vistra

Energy

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 134



$ 1,368



$ 405



$ 188



$ 55



$ (1,115)



$ 1,035



$ (109)



$ 926

Income tax expense —



—



—



—



—



290



290



—



290

Interest expense and related charges (a) 21



(8)



10



3



4



767



797



—



797

Depreciation and amortization (b) 292



581



537



208



19



76



1,713



—



1,713

EBITDA before Adjustments 447



1,941



952



399



78



18



3,835



(109)



3,726

Unrealized net (gain) or loss resulting from hedging transactions 278



(591)



(203)



(109)



(30)



(41)



(696)



—



(696)

Generation plant retirement expenses —



—



—



—



12



—



12



42



54

Fresh start / purchase accounting impacts 23



(3)



(2)



4



15



(4)



33



(3)



30

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement —



—



—



—



—



37



37



—



37

Non-cash compensation expenses —



—



—



—



—



48



48



—



48

Transition and merger expenses 49



11



6



4



21



24



115



—



115

Other, net 10



12



7



9



7



(36)



9



2



11

Adjusted EBITDA $ 807



$ 1,370



$ 760



$ 307



$ 103



$ 46



$ 3,393



$ (68)



$ 3,325



___________



(a) Includes $220 million of unrealized mark-to-market net losses on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $73 million in the ERCOT segment.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 20181 (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Retail

ERCOT

PJM

NY/NE

MISO

Eliminations

/ Corp and

Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 315



$ (291)



$ 7



$ 37



$ 8



$ (242)



$ (166)



$ (20)



$ (186)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



—



(76)



(76)



—



(76)

Interest expense and related charges (a) 4



(2)



3



1



—



275



281



—



281

Depreciation and amortization (b) 81



139



147



49



3



25



444



—



444

EBITDA before Adjustments 400



(154)



157



87



11



(18)



483



(20)



463

Unrealized net (gain) loss resulting from hedging transactions (168)



291



22



18



(9)



19



173



—



173

Fresh start accounting impacts 14



(2)



1



—



2



—



15



—



15

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement —



—



—



—



—



14



14



—



14

Non-cash compensation expenses —



—



—



—



—



11



11



—



11

Transition and merger expenses 1



2



7



1



4



13



28



—



28

Other, net 3



4



8



2



2



(21)



(2)



—



(2)

Adjusted EBITDA, including Odessa earnout buybacks $ 250



$ 141



$ 195



$ 108



$ 10



$ 18



$ 722



$ (20)



$ 702

Odessa earnout buybacks



(2)



















(2)







(2)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 250



$ 139



$ 195



$ 108



$ 10



$ 18



$ 720



$ (20)



$ 700



____________





1 2018 results for four MISO assets retired in late 2019 were recast from the MISO segment to the Asset Closure segment.



(a) Includes $128 million of unrealized mark-to-market net losses on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $18 million in the ERCOT segment.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 20181 (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)





Retail

ERCOT

PJM

NY/NE

MISO

Eliminations

/ Corp and

Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 712



$ (55)



$ 100



$ 79



$ 48



$ (878)



$ 6



$ (62)



$ (56)

Income tax benefit —



—



—



—



—



(45)



(45)



—



(45)

Interest expense and related charges (a) 7



12



8



2



1



542



572



—



572

Depreciation and amortization (b) 318



494



413



152



9



86



1,472



—



1,472

EBITDA before Adjustments 1,037



451



521



233



58



(295)



2,005



(62)



1,943

Unrealized net (gain) loss resulting from hedging transactions (206)



498



42



40



(9)



15



380



—



380

Fresh start accounting impacts 26



(6)



(1)



9



12



—



40



1



41

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement —



—



—



—



—



79



79



—



79

Non-cash compensation expenses —



—



—



—



—



73



73



—



73

Transition and merger expenses 1



9



14



2



9



196



231



2



233

Other, net (13)



(2)



16



9



10



(23)



(3)



(4)



(7)

Adjusted EBITDA, including Odessa earnout buybacks 845



950



592



293



80



45



2,805



(63)



2,742

Odessa earnout buybacks



18



















18





18

Adjusted EBITDA $ 845



$ 968



$ 592



$ 293



$ 80



$ 45



$ 2,823



$ (63)



$ 2,760



____________





1 2018 results for four MISO assets retired in late 2019 were recast from the MISO segment to the Asset Closure segment.



(a) Includes $5 million of unrealized mark-to-market net losses on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $78 million in the ERCOT segment.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)

Ongoing

Operations

Asset

Closure

Vistra Energy

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,393



$ (68)



$ 3,325

Interest paid, net (a) (500)



—



(500)

Taxes received net of payments 76

—

—



76

Severance (7)



(10)



(17)

Working capital and margin deposits 35



(17)



18

Reclamation and remediation (15)



(101)



(116)

Transition and merger expense (116)



—



(116)

Changes in other operating assets and liabilities 60



6



66

Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,926



$ (190)



$ 2,736

Capital expenditures including LTSA prepayments and nuclear fuel purchases (b) (609)



—



(609)

Development and growth expenditures (104)



—



(104)

Ambit and Crius acquisitions (880)



—



(880)

Purchases and sales of environmental credits and allowances, net (125)



—



(125)

Other net investing activities (c) (4)



5



1

Free cash flow $ 1,204



$ (185)



$ 1,019

Working capital and margin deposits (35)



16



(19)

Development and growth expenditures 104



—



104

Severance 7



10



17

Ambit and Crius acquisitions 880



—



880

Purchases and sales of environmental credits and allowances, net 125



—



125

Transition and merger expense 116



—



116

Transition capital expenditures 36



—



36

Adjusted free cash flow before growth $ 2,437



$ (159)



$ 2,278





























(a) Net of interest received. (b) Includes $122 million LTSA prepaid capital expenditures. (c) Includes investments in and proceeds from the nuclear decommissioning trust fund and other net investing cash flows.

VISTRA ENERGY CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - 2020 GUIDANCE (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)

Ongoing Operations

Asset Closure

Vistra Energy

Consolidated

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Net Income (loss) $ 849



$ 1,081



$ (95)



$ (75)



$ 754



$ 1,006

Income tax expense 252



320



—



—



252



320

Interest expense and related charges (a) 463



463



—



—



463



463

Depreciation and amortization (b) 1,600



1,600



—



—



1,600



1,600

EBITDA before Adjustments $ 3,164



$ 3,464



$ (95)



$ (75)



$ 3,069



$ 3,389

Unrealized net (gain)/loss resulting from hedging transactions (29)



(29)



—



—



(29)



(29)

Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement 69



69



—



—



69



69

Non-cash compensation expenses 44



44



—



—



44



44

Transition and merger expenses 35



35



—



—



35



35

Other, net 2



2



—



—



2



2

Adjusted EBITDA guidance $ 3,285



$ 3,585



$ (95)



$ (75)



$ 3,190



$ 3,510

Interest paid, net (543)



(543)



—



—



(543)



(543)

Tax (paid)/received (c) 153

1 153



—



—



153



153

Tax receivable agreement payments (3)



(3)



—



—



(3)



(3)

Working capital and margin deposits 2



2



—



—



2



2

Reclamation and remediation (60)



(60)



(126)



(126)



(186)



(186)

Other changes in other operating assets and liabilities (80)



(80)



31



31



(49)



(49)

Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,754



$ 3,054



$ (190)



$ (170)



$ 2,564



$ 2,884

Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and LTSA Prepayments (613)



(613)



—



—



(613)



(613)

Solar and Moss Landing development and other growth expenditures (315)



(315)



—



—



(315)



(315)

(Purchase)/sale of environmental credits and allowances (39)



(39)



—



—



(39)



(39)

Other net investing activities (20)



(20)



—



—



(20)



(20)

Free cash flow $ 1,767



$ 2,067



$ (190)



$ (170)



$ 1,577



$ 1,897

Working capital and margin deposits (2)



(2)



—



—



(2)



(2)

Moss Landing development and other growth expenditures 315



315



—



—



315



315

Purchase/(sale) of environmental credits and allowances 39



39



—



—



39



39

Transition and merger expenses 38



38



—



—



38



38

Transition capital expenditures 3



3



—



—



3



3

Adjusted free cash flow before growth guidance $ 2,160



$ 2,460



$ (190)



$ (170)



$ 1,970



$ 2,290



____________



(a) Includes unrealized gain on interest rate swaps of $21 million. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $74 million. (c) Includes state tax payments. Does not reflect the early receipt of $93 million of alternative minimum tax credit refunds in 2019.

