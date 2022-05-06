Vistra Reports First Quarter 2022 Results in line with Company Expectations; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance with Increased Confidence; Commodity Price Moves Expected to Add Meaningfully to '23 and Beyond

IRVING, Texas, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today reported its first quarter 2022 results:

Financial and Operating Highlights

Delivered first quarter 2022 Net Loss of $(284) million and Net Loss from Ongoing Operations 1 of $(222) million . First quarter 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $547 million .

and Net Loss from Ongoing Operations of . First quarter 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA was . Reaffirmed with increased confidence 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA 1 and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG 1 guidance ranges of $2,810 to $3,310 million and $2,070 to $2,570 million , respectively, which reflects an expected Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted FCFbG conversion of ~76%, including the cash effect of ERCOT securitization of $544 million expected to be received in second quarter 2022.

and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of to and to , respectively, which reflects an expected Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted FCFbG conversion of ~76%, including the cash effect of ERCOT securitization of expected to be received in second quarter 2022. Executed ~$1,195 million of the authorized $2 billion share repurchase program as of May 3, 2022 , resulting in net shares outstanding of ~431.8 million as of the same date, a ~10.5% reduction in shares outstanding since the program was announced in November 2021 .

of the authorized share repurchase program as of , resulting in net shares outstanding of ~431.8 million as of the same date, a ~10.5% reduction in shares outstanding since the program was announced in . Paid a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock on March 31, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2022 .

per share of common stock on , to shareholders of record as of . Announced second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.177 per share of common stock to be paid on June 30, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2022 , reflecting an aggregate payment of ~$75 million for the quarter and consistent with the previously announced $300 million per year dividend commitment beginning in 2022. This represents an ~18% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend for shareholders of record from its second quarter 2021 dividend.

per share of common stock to be paid on , to shareholders of record as of , reflecting an aggregate payment of for the quarter and consistent with the previously announced per year dividend commitment beginning in 2022. This represents an ~18% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend for shareholders of record from its second quarter 2021 dividend. Completed construction of its 50-MW Brightside Solar Facility, 108-MW Emerald Grove Solar Facility, and 260-MW DeCordova Energy Storage Facility, all located in Texas .

"We are starting the year with a focus on execution. We delivered Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter in line with company expectations with increasing confidence in full year 2022, are executing on a comprehensive hedging strategy to capitalize on the beneficial power and commodities markets that is expected to provide significant value to Vistra in 2023 and beyond, and are continuing the advancement of our capital allocation priorities, returning capital through stock repurchases and paying a meaningful and growing dividend. We have also continued prudently progressing our Vistra Zero development projects, completing two solar facilities and one battery energy storage facility in Texas: Brightside, Emerald Grove, and DeCordova." said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra. "In the quarter, I also announced my transition from CEO with my colleague and friend, Jim Burke, assuming the responsibilities effective Aug. 1. Vistra is as strong as ever with the right strategy and capital allocation plan, and we are well-positioned for the current market environment. It is the right time for this orderly and seamless transition as Jim is ready to lead our company. Jim has been integral to the design of our direction going forward, and the Board and I have full confidence in his capabilities and commitment to Vistra. I look forward to watching him successfully lead Vistra into the future."

(1) Excludes the Asset Closure segment. Net Income (Loss) from Ongoing Operations, Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA, and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures.

measures. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further detail.

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022





Three Months Ended

($ in millions)

March 31, 2022 March 31, 20212

Net Loss

$ (284) $ (2,040)

Ongoing Operations Net Loss1

$ (222) $ (1,992)

Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 547 $ (1,208)

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment







Retail

$ 163 $ (199)

Texas

$ 171 $ (1,352)

East

$ 148 $ 220

West

$ 25 $ 24

Sunset

$ 50 $ 101

Corp./Other

$ (10) $ (2)

Asset Closure

$ (6) $ (33)



For the three months ended March 31, 2022, Vistra reported Net Loss of $(284) million, Net Loss from Ongoing Operations1 of $(222) million, and Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 of $547 million. Vistra's first quarter 2022 Net Loss of $(284) million reflects a $1,756 million improvement over first quarter 2021 Net Loss of $(2,040) million, driven primarily by the negative impacts of Winter Storm Uri in first quarter 2021. Vistra's first quarter Adjusted EBITDA from Ongoing Operations was $1,755 million higher than first quarter 2021 results2, similarly primarily driven by negative impacts of Winter Storm Uri in first quarter 2021.

Vistra reported first quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA from the Retail segment of $163 million, approximately $362 million higher than first quarter 2021 results, driven primarily by Winter Storm Uri impacts in first quarter 2021 with some offset in first quarter 2022 by intra-year power cost seasonality (with expected offset in later months of 2022). First quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA from the generation segments3, on an aggregate basis, totaled $384 million, $1,393 million higher than first quarter 2021 results2 driven primarily by the negative impacts of Winter Storm Uri in first quarter 2021.

(1) Excludes the Asset Closure segment. Net Income (Loss) from Ongoing Operations, Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA, and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further detail. Total by segment may not tie due to rounding. (2) Q1 2021 Ongoing Operations Net Loss decreased $48 million and Q1 2021 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19 million due to the

recast of Joppa Power Plant and Zimmer Power Plant, both to cease operations in 2022, to the Asset Closure segment. (3) Includes Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Corp./Other.

Guidance

($ in millions) 2022 Ongoing Ops. Adj. EBITDA1 $2,810 – $3,310 Ongoing Ops. Adj. FCFbG1 $2,070 – $2,570

Vistra is reaffirming its 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of $2,810 to $3,310 million and $2,070 to $2,570 million, respectively.

(1) Excludes the Asset Closure segment. Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG are non-GAAP financial measures.

measures. See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for further detail.

Share Repurchase Program

As of May 3, 2022, Vistra has completed approximately $1,195 million in share repurchases under the $2 billion share repurchase program previously authorized by its board of directors. Vistra has purchased approximately 54 million shares since Nov. 2, 2021, resulting in net shares outstanding of approximately 431.8 million as of May 3, 2022, reflecting a ~10.5% reduction in shares since the program was announced. Approximately $805 million remains available for execution under the program as of the same date.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Vistra had total available liquidity of ~$3,135 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $1,022 million, $1,113 million of availability under its revolving credit facility, and $1,000 million of availability under its commodity-linked facility.

Earnings Webcast

Vistra will host a webcast today, May 6, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT) to discuss these results and related matters. The live webcast and the accompanying slides that will be discussed on the call can be accessed via Vistra's website at www.vistracorp.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vistra website for one year following the live event.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

VISTRA CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Operating revenues $ 3,125

$ 3,207 Fuel, purchased power costs and delivery fees (2,279)

(4,745) Operating costs (416)

(371) Depreciation and amortization (430)

(423) Selling, general and administrative expenses (288)

(251) Operating loss (288)

(2,583) Other income 5

55 Other deductions (4)

(5) Interest expense and related charges (7)

(29) Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement (81)

37 Loss before income taxes (375)

(2,525) Income tax benefit 91

485 Net loss $ (284)

$ (2,040) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)

(3) Net loss attributable to Vistra $ (285)

$ (2,043)

VISTRA CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows — operating activities:





Net loss $ (284)

$ (2,040) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities :





Depreciation and amortization 542

511 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net (84)

(524) Unrealized net (gain) loss from mark-to-market valuations of commodities 360

(96) Unrealized net gain from mark-to-market valuations of interest rate swaps (126)

(88) Asset retirement obligation accretion expense 9

11 Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement 81

(37) Stock-based compensation 14

16 Other, net 32

11 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Margin deposits, net 210

(134) Accrued interest (62)

(75) Accrued taxes (98)

(79) Accrued employee incentive (59)

(128) Other operating assets and liabilities 56

999 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 591

(1,653) Cash flows — investing activities:





Capital expenditures, including nuclear fuel purchases and LTSA prepayments (373)

(192) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 98

133 Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (103)

(138) Proceeds from sales of environmental allowances 7

45 Purchases of environmental allowances (116)

(28) Insurance proceeds 1

40 Other, net 6

11 Cash used in investing activities (480)

(129) Cash flows — financing activities:





Borrowings under Term Loan A —

1,000 Proceeds from forward capacity agreement —

500 Repayments/repurchases of debt (132)

(36) Net borrowings under accounts receivable financing 500

425 Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility —

1,300 Repayments under Revolving Credit Facility —

(1,000) Share repurchases (710)

(175) Dividends paid to common stockholders (77)

(74) Other, net 6

(1) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (413)

1,939 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (302)

157 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning balance 1,359

444 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — ending balance $ 1,057

$ 601

VISTRA CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

(Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Retail

Texas

East

West

Sunset

Eliminations /

Corp and

Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Vistra Corp.

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 2,428

$ (1,972)

$ (128)

$ (61)

$ (450)

$ (39)

$ (222)

$ (62)

$ (284) Income tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

(91)

(91)

—

(91) Interest expense and

related charges (a) 1

(5)

2

—

1

8

7

—

7 Depreciation and

amortization (b) 36

145

179

42

19

17

438

14

452 EBITDA before

Adjustments 2,465

(1,832)

53

(19)

(430)

(105)

132

(48)

84 Unrealized net (gain)

loss resulting from

hedging transactions (2,306)

2,031

93

44

465

—

327

33

360 Generation plant

retirement expenses —

—

—

—

4

—

4

2

6 Impacts of Tax

Receivable Agreement —

—

—

—

—

81

81

—

81 Non-cash compensation

expenses —

—

—

—

—

17

17

—

17 Transition and merger

expenses 6

—

1

—

—

10

17

—

17 Winter Storm Uri

impacts (c) (12)

(42)

—

—

—

—

(54)

—

(54) Other, net 10

14

1

—

11

(13)

23

7

30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163

$ 171

$ 148

$ 25

$ 50

$ (10)

$ 547

$ (6)

$ 541

______

(a) Includes $126 million of unrealized mark-to-market net gains on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $22 million in the Texas segment. (c) Adjusted EBITDA impacts of Winter Storm Uri reflects the application of bill credits to large commercial and industrial

customers that curtailed their usage during Winter Storm Uri and a reduction in the allocation of ERCOT default uplift

charges which are expected to be paid over several decades under current protocols. We estimate bill credit amounts to be

applied in future periods are for the remainder of 2022 (approximately $119 million), 2023 (approximately $57 million),

2024 (approximately $43 million) and 2025 (approximately $1 million).

VISTRA CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

(Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Retail

Texas

East

West

Sunset

Eliminations /

Corp and Other

Ongoing

Operations

Consolidated

Asset

Closure

Vistra Corp.

Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 88

$ (2,518)

$ 1

$ (31)

$ 5

$ 463

$ (1,992)

$ (48)

$ (2,040) Income tax benefit —

—

—

—

—

(485)

(485)

—

(485) Interest expense and

related charges (a) 2

(3)

1

(4)

1

32

29

—

29 Depreciation and

amortization (b) 53

144

196

5

25

16

439

4

443 EBITDA before

Adjustments 143

(2,377)

198

(30)

31

26

(2,009)

(44)

(2,053) Unrealized net (gain)

loss resulting from

hedging transactions (783)

522

20

53

67

—

(121)

25

(96) Generation plant

retirement expenses —

—

—

—

1

1

2

—

2 Fresh start / purchase

accounting impacts 1

(1)

(1)

—

2

—

1

—

1 Impacts of Tax

Receivable Agreement —

—

—

—

—

(37)

(37)

—

(37) Non-cash compensation

expenses —

—

—

—

—

17

17

—

17 Transition and merger

expenses —

—

—

—

—

1

1

(15)

(14) Winter Storm Uri

impacts (c) 432

501

—

—

1

—

934

—

934 Other, net 8

3

3

1

(1)

(10)

4

1

5 Adjusted EBITDA $ (199)

$(1,352)

$ 220

$ 24

$ 101

$ (2)

$ (1,208)

$ (33)

$ (1,241)





________________ (a) Includes $88 million of unrealized mark-to-market net gains on interest rate swaps. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $21 million in Texas segment. (c) Includes the following Winter Storm Uri impacts, which we believe are not reflective of our operating performance: the

allocation of ERCOT default uplift charges which are expected to be paid over several decades under current protocols,

accrual of Koch earn-out amounts that we will pay by the end of the second quarter of 2022, future bill credits related to

Winter Storm Uri and Winter Storm Uri related legal fees and other costs. The adjustment for future bill credits relates to

large commercial and industrial customers that curtailed their usage during Winter Storm Uri and will reverse and impact

Adjusted EBITDA in future periods as the credits are applied to customer bills. The Company believes the inclusion of the

bill credits as a reduction to Adjusted EBITDA in the years in which such bill credits are applied more accurately reflects

its operating performance.

VISTRA CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - 2022 GUIDANCE1

(Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Ongoing Operations

Asset Closure

Vistra Corp. Consolidated

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) $ 1,027

$ 1,401

$ (140)

$ (40)

$ 887

$ 1,361 Income tax expense 301

427

—

—

301

427 Interest expense and related charges (a) 467

467

—

—

467

467 Depreciation and amortization (b) 1,640

1,640

—

—

1,640

1,640 EBITDA before Adjustments $ 3,435

$ 3,935

$ (140)

$ (40)

$ 3,295

$ 3,895 Unrealized net (gain)/loss resulting from hedging transactions (557)

(557)

—

—

(557)

(557) Fresh start / purchase accounting impacts 19

19

—

—

19

19 Impacts of Tax Receivable Agreement 65

65

—

—

65

65 Non-cash compensation expenses 38

38

—

—

38

38 Transition and merger expenses 2

2

—

—

2

2 Winter storm Uri impacts (c) (185)

(185)

—

—

(185)

(185) Other, net (7)

(7)

—

—

(7)

(7) Adjusted EBITDA guidance $ 2,810

$ 3,310

$ (140)

$ (40)

$ 2,670

$ 3,270 Interest paid, net (514)

(514)

—

—

(514)

(514) Tax (paid) / received (d) (44)

(44)

—

—

(44)

(44) Tax receivable agreement payments (1)

(1)

—

—

(1)

(1) Working capital and margin deposits 644

644

18

18

662

662 Accrued environmental allowances 330

330

—

—

330

330 Reclamation and remediation (19)

(19)

(89)

(89)

(108)

(108) Winter storm Uri impacts (e) 500

500

—

—

500

500 Other changes in other operating assets and liabilities 58

58

(26)

(26)

32

32 Cash provided by operating activities $ 3,764

$ 4,264

$ (237)

$ (137)

$ 3,527

$ 4,127 Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and LTSA

prepayments (717)

(717)

—

—

(717)

(717) Solar and storage development expenditures (f) (1,002)

(1,002)

—

—

(1,002)

(1,002) Other growth expenditures (120)

(120)

—

—

(120)

(120) (Purchase) / sale of environmental credits and allowances (229)

(229)

—

—

(229)

(229) Other net investing activities (20)

(20)

—

—

(20)

(20) Free cash flow $ 1,676

$ 2,176

$ (237)

$ (137)

$ 1,439

$ 2,039 Working capital and margin deposits (644)

(644)

(18)

(18)

(662)

(662) Solar and storage development expenditures (f) 1,002

1,002

—

—

1,002

1,002 Other growth expenditures 120

120

—

—

120

120 Accrued environmental allowances (330)

(330)

—

—

(330)

(330) (Purchase) / sale of environmental credits and allowances 229

229

—

—

229

229 Transition and merger expenses 11

11

25

25

36

36 Transition capital expenditures 6

6

—

—

6

6 Adjusted free cash flow before growth guidance $ 2,070

$ 2,570

$ (230)

$ (130)

$ 1,840

$ 2,440

_________



1 Regulation G Table for 2022 Guidance prepared as of November 5, 2021.



(a) Includes unrealized (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps of ($50) million. (b) Includes nuclear fuel amortization of $88 million. (c) Adjustment for bill credits applied to large commercial and industrial customers that curtailed during 2021 Winter Storm

Uri. We estimate the amounts to be applied in future years are 2023 (~$84 million), 2024 (~$18 million) and 2025 (~$8

million). (d) Includes state tax payments. (e) Receipt of securitization benefit. (f) Amounts previously reflected as TBD, pending the announcement of our renewables financing strategy, when guidance

was initiated on November 5, 2021. Following such announcement in December 2021, amounts have been updated consistent

with our expectations as of November 5, 2021.

