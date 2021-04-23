Vistra to Report Updated Financial Impact of Winter Storm Uri and Reissue 2021 Guidance on April 26, 2021

IRVING, Texas, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) will host an investor call on Monday, April 26, 2021, to provide updated 2021 guidance, including an update on the financial impact of Winter Storm Uri, and to discuss near-term capital allocation plans. Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 8 a.m. EDT (7 a.m. CDT).

"Vistra recognizes that the effect of Uri on our company is the most important near-term uncertainty for the financial markets and is presenting a significant overhang on our equity. As soon as we received and processed the likely final substantive information driving the financial impacts of the storm from ERCOT, we decided to hold an investor call to provide an update. We wanted to share this information as soon as we had a final estimate so that we can begin to rebuild from the very strong core of our company, continue our transformation, and get back on track to reaching our full value," said Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra.

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra's website at www.vistracorp.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." Participants can also listen by phone by dialing (833) 287-0796 and referencing conference ID 4987178. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra's website for one year following the call.

Vistra plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021 and post the related investor materials to its website on May 5, 2021. The investor call to provide this business update will take the place of Vistra's regularly scheduled first quarter 2021 financial and operating results conference call.

