Vistra's Integrated Model Makes Solar More Accessible with TXU Energy Free Nights and Solar Days℠

IRVING, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of a summer predicted to be hotter and drier than normal in Texas, Vistra is offering its Texas residential customers the opportunity to save money and reduce demand on the grid with TXU Energy Free Nights & Solar DaysSM. Initially launched in 2017, the popular first-of-its-kind plan gives customers 100% solar every day and free electricity every night, encouraging a shift of energy use to times outside of the state's typical peak-demand periods. All of the energy purchased comes from solar and wind renewable energy credits and solar farms, including the company's Upton 2 Solar and Energy Storage Facility. This innovative offering from Vistra's flagship retail electricity brand, TXU Energy, couples the company's retail business with its rapidly growing renewable generation portfolio.

Vistra, which already operates a 180-MW solar and energy storage facility in Upton County, Texas, previously announced several new solar projects in the Texas ERCOT market, two of which will come online this year. These zero-carbon solar developments, totaling nearly 600 megawatts, along with its other emission-free generation assets, are part of its Vistra Zero portfolio and further support the company's strategic plan to meet retail needs with renewable generation development.

"TXU Energy Free Nights & Solar Days is a prime example of Vistra's integrated business model at work – bringing renewable products to our retail customers while turning to our own generation to meet a growing demand for solar," said Scott Hudson, president of Vistra Retail. "As these customers shift electricity use to their free nighttime hours, the plan is working to ease the strain on the state's electric grid during high-demand, afternoon and early evening time periods – and all with 100% renewable energy."

With Free Nights & Solar Days, Vistra utilizes advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) data to turn customer usage information into greener savings. Customers get free electricity all night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and solar electricity all day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., resulting in ~40% free energy usage for the average household.

Hudson continued, "Access to our own generation allows us to offer renewable electricity products at scale, year-after-year. Our customers, whether they are residential, commercial or industrial, are looking for renewable solutions, and our integrated model enables us to meet those needs."

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information presented herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Vistra Corp. ("Vistra") operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by Vistra's management, involve risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance, that could significantly affect the financial results of Vistra. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are presented herein, or in response to questions or otherwise, that address activities, events or developments that may occur in the future, including such matters as activities related to our financial or operational projections, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, projected synergy, value lever and net debt targets, capital allocation, capital expenditures, liquidity, projected Adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate, dividend policy, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, future acquisitions or dispositions, development or operation of power generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our businesses and operations (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases, or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature, including, but not limited to: "intends," "plans," "will likely," "unlikely," "believe," "confident", "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "will," "shall," "should," "could," "may," "might," "predict," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential," "goal," "objective," "guidance" and "outlook"),are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Vistra believes that in making any such forward-looking statement, Vistra's expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by any such forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to: (i) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions (including changes in interest rates) or changes in political conditions or federal or state laws and regulations; (ii) the ability of Vistra to execute upon its contemplated strategic, capital allocation, performance, and cost-saving initiatives and to successfully integrate acquired businesses; (iii) actions by credit ratings agencies; (iv) the severity, magnitude and duration of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting effects on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; (v) the severity, magnitude and duration of extreme weather events (including winter storm Uri), contingencies and uncertainties relating thereto, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, and the resulting effects on our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; and (vi) those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Vistra from time to time, including the uncertainties and risks discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Vistra's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by law, Vistra will not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them; nor can Vistra assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

