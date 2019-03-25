NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual analytics market is expected to grow US$ 5,718.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 2,215.0 Mn in 2017. Cloud deployment model in visual analytics market research report is expected to experience outgrowth in its deployments due to rising adoption cloud technology throughout industries. Currently, more than 30% of the visual analytics deployments are on cloud. Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations, which in turn is expected to fuel the visual analytics market during the .



Key trend which will predominantly effect the visual analytics market in coming year is advancements in "fast" data interaction provided through vendors' implementations of Apache open source technologies and frameworks for SQL-on-Hadoop, in-memory computing, and in-database processing.Other recent advances include capabilities for continuously updating analytics and dashboards from data flowing into Hadoop clusters, not just traditional data warehouses.



These technologies will enable users of BI and visual analytics applications to tap Hadoop data lakes and data hubs for daily, operational requirements rather than having to wait for batch-oriented cycles to finish. The visual analytics market is projected to witness continued technology developments in this area for the coming years.



Visual analytics market by vertical is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government and others (Defense, Logistics, Entertainment, Education, Life Sciences, and Hospitality).A visual analytics software enables a business user to gain a more personalized experience with the data.



Exploding data volumes compel the users to deep-dive into such data sets and further discover more insights related to their particular domain.The advent of visual analytics has had a certain impact on the various business functions in any industry vertical.



The IT department is the foremost vertical that has a direct interface between the human user and the data.



The overall visual analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the visual analytics market industry.



Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

- Understand new and emerging developments in major region and impact of that on overall market.

- Identify key market drivers and restraints in market and to take align business in order to get maximum profit

- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in visual analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

- Helps clients to overcome challenges expected to restrict growth prospects of visual analytics market during the forecast period



