Visual Effects (VFX) Market Recorded 8.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2020, Trends, Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Vendor Landscape - Technavio

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production & increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

The increasing demand for high-quality content, real-time rendering in VFX production & increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Challenges: The factors such as Storage issues associated with VFX rendering, high investments, and low-profit margins & shortage of skilled personnel will hamper the market growth.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Landscape

The visual effects market share growth in the movies segment will be significant for revenue generation. The movie segment is driven by the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences and the growing popularity of VFX-based films. The use of VFX in the filmmaking process has led to new entertainment experiences with VR and 3D films. Film production studios use real-time rendering VFX for making VR films and presenting fictional stories, storytelling, and depicting content-rich visuals.

Geography Landscape

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for visual effects in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, and South America. The overall increase in the consumption of high-quality content and the launch of film production studios will facilitate the visual effects market growth in North America over the forecast period

Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Vendor Analysis

The VFX market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on M&A and entering into partnerships with other players to compete in the market.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Idea Corp.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Framestore Ltd.

Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Rodeo FX Inc.

Sony Corp.

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney Co.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Framestore Ltd., Hydraulx VFX Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Sony Corp., Technicolor SA, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Movies and Entertainment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Movies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Television - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Television - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Gaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Gaming - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Advertisements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Advertisements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Exhibit 47: Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Digital Idea Corp.

Exhibit 53: Digital Idea Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Digital Idea Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Digital Idea Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Eastman Kodak Co.

Exhibit 56: Eastman Kodak Co. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Eastman Kodak Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key News



Exhibit 59: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Eastman Kodak Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Framestore Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Framestore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Framestore Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Framestore Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Hydraulx VFX Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Hydraulx VFX Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Hydraulx VFX Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Hydraulx VFX Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Rodeo FX Inc.

Exhibit 67: Rodeo FX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Rodeo FX Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Rodeo FX Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 70: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Sony Corp. - Key News



Exhibit 73: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Technicolor SA

Exhibit 75: Technicolor SA - Overview



Exhibit 76: Technicolor SA - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Technicolor SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Technicolor SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 79: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: The Walt Disney Co. - Key News



Exhibit 82: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

