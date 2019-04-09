Visual Selling: The Transformation Manufacturers Have to Make Now

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Transformation is disrupting the traditional B2B sales model. 3D Visualization and Augmented Reality technologies are creating unique digital sales experiences. As a result, we've entered an age where the new reality is of the "experience economy."

At ATLATL we believe that experience will be the new battleground for the customer. And as such, we've seen an increase in demand from enterprise market leaders for digital commerce tools. It's our belief that B2B companies who adopt these modern, experience-based sales techniques will win in the market.

"You can't sell in analog when the world is digital," says Marc Murphy, CEO of ATLATL.

Visual selling enables manufacturers to meet the demands of today's savvy buyers as it provides a faster, more accurate, and more user-friendly experience. The ability to leverage 3D Visuals of products being considered through our ATLATL Visual tool, and to then design product systems or make configurations, is incredibly impactful. Taking this a step further, you can now embrace the power of augmented reality to allow your customers to experience products before they are built, through our Config2AR™ application. Imagine the power of your customers seeing your product in its intended space, to scale, before it is manufactured. This combined visual approach will push the sales process of complex products outside of the constraints of brick-and-mortar and begin to establish the Visual and AR environment as the preferred point of sale experience.

"If you aren't evaluating a visual sales tool, you are putting your competitive edge at risk," states Zac Cooper, Director of Sales of ATLATL.

ATLATL will be showcasing the market leading visual configuration software at ProMat in Chicago this week. CEO, Marc Murphy will be holding a press conference in their booth S3968 on Tuesday, April 9th at 1:30pm.

Sales is changing and it is moving to a Visual centered experience and companies that make this shift will take market share.

About ATLATL Software:

Charleston, SC-based, ATLATL Software ( www.atlatlsoftware.com ) offers visual configuration products and manufacturing focused CPQ solutions. ATLATL's software enables speed and accuracy during the configuration and quoting process through immersive 3D and AR supported visual experiences. Combined with QuoteBooks, the company's quote management platform, ATLATL's solutions provide sales leaders and reps the ability to manage their pipeline like never before.

Follow ATLATL on Twitter @Atlatlsoftware.

SOURCE ATLATL Software

Related Links

http://www.atlatlsoftware.com

