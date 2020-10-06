Visure Solutions Helps Customers Better Manage Their Requirements Via Free, Live Training Session

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With projects becoming more complex and virtual work being the norm these days, organizations across various industries are seeking solutions on how to better streamline requirements management.

In an effort to further support these virtual teams, Visure Solutions, Inc., an award-winning requirements Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) company, is launching a free, live training course, "How and Why you Need to Manage your Requirements."

The free live training course, slated for Oct. 20, will be available to Visure's global customers on a first-come, first-serve basis, who can register here. The four-hour course includes topics such as, understanding and applying an iterative and incremental engineering process to manage requirements; exploring various requirements elicitation techniques; establishing and maintaining end-to-end traceability; explaining why Word & Excel are not the appropriate tools; benefits of automating requirements management with tools, and more.

"A lot of our existing customers are still using Word docs and Excel to manually manage their requirements, which are both time-consuming and error-prone," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO. "We are trying to improve the overall requirements management process by automating it. Your whole project will be impacted by mistakes and delays, so you have to have an efficient tool to manage the entire product development process."

Tadlaoui said knowing how to manage requirements is more important now than ever.

"The complexity of new projects is making managing them more crucial. Ten years from now it will be even more complex," he said. "More people are collaborating virtually and there is also more collaboration between tools. The complexity of the new applications forces organizations to have even better requirements management."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Visure has been increasing its virtual training courses for customers. In fact, the free October training course comes on the heels of Visure's successful online session in Spring 2020, "How to Write Good Requirements."

"Although the world has been greatly suffering through the unprecedented devastation of the COVID 19 pandemic, we at Visure Solutions have been trying to focus on how we can make this a more productive and beneficial time. Our top priority is to support our valued customers and partners, in helping their teams navigate this difficult time," Tadlaoui said.

Later this fall, Visure - which has the top-rated requirements management tool for the aerospace and defense industry - will partner with ConsuNova for a separate training course for avionics customers. The four-day sessions, slated for Dec. 8-9, will focus on optimized requirements management techniques for complex aircraft systems, hardware, and software to meet the certification guidance of ARP-4754A, DO-254, and DO-178C.

According to Forrester, avionics and defense projects commonly consume 200% of time and budget while delivering only 60% of the required functionality. This particular course is expected to help aerospace firms increase efficiency while meeting all certification requirements.

"We are pleased to partner with Visure on this course to help our customers bridge aerospace and defense compliance gaps," said ConsuNova CEO Reza Madjidi. "Avionics systems have accelerated in complexity, so we want to do everything we can to support our customers in implementing industry best practices along with how to efficiently deploy and execute them."

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management ALM company providing specialized, innovative, and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management. As part of its product upgrade, Visure has also introduced a new company logo. The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Neal Leavitt, [email protected], 760-639-2900

SOURCE Visure Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://visuresolutions.com/

