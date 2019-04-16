Visure Solutions Penetrates North American and European Markets with Major Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TOULOUSE, France, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies today across all industries are challenged with the need to deliver more targeted products in a shorter time to market, while meeting compliance and quality requirements. In an effort to meet this increasing global demand, Visure Solutions, Inc. , a leading requirements management ALM platform company, is expanding its presence and technology across North America and Europe.

In North America, Visure will open three offices in Boston, Dallas and Seattle. The expansion will allow Visure to be closer to its customers to help scale the deployment of its requirements management ALM platform, expand the use of the tool to other customers, and grow revenues in these regions.

"The personnel of these offices will be mainly sales reps and tech reps, with the exception of the Boston office, which will also have an additional technical support team so that we can ensure continuous coverage for our customers," said Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui, Visure's CEO.

Visure, which has over 100 enterprise customers worldwide, will add additional teams in San Francisco and Madrid, Spain. Part of Visure's expansion plans also include the opening of the Toulouse office, which will be led by Micaël Martins, who is currently the company's European Sales Director.

The Toulouse office will help grow Visure's international presence by enabling the company to expand into new territories and reach more targeted consumers.

"We welcome Micaël, who brings to Visure extensive international sales and marketing expertise that will be invaluable to the company as we continue to expand our world-class requirements management platform throughout Europe," Tadlaoui said. "This will also help Visure acquire access to new technologies and industry ecosystems, which may significantly boost our competitive advantage and maintain our position as the leading authority in the requirements management and requirements engineering ALM space."

Martins also has strong knowledge of Industrial Safety and Security Standards for medical devices, industrial automation, automotive and avionics.

"As requirements management and traceability are one of the key concepts in these standards, I look forward to helping Visure's European customers achieve compliance and improve their lifecycle processes," he said.

The company's leading product, Visure Requirements, streamlines requirements processes, allowing more effective collaboration and increased quality so companies can deliver products on time within budget. Visure Requirements is an all-in-one Requirements Management ALM platform supporting requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management, requirements quality management and variant management. Visure's key target growth markets include aerospace and defense, medical devices, automotive, railroads, energy (oil and gas, wind, nuclear), industrial automation and robotics.

"At Visure, we are aware that each industry and business model has inherent problems. That is why we analyze how we can offer solutions for specific needs, sectors and models," said Visure CTO Fernando Valera. "When requirements are not properly managed, poor change management leads to mistakes, failures, missed deadlines and missed functionality. Our platform enables critical communication and collaboration between teams. We bring a mix of innovative technology and sector expertise to customers in requirement management to leverage deep domain expertise in product management by helping our customers deliver a quality product on time."

Requirements management continues to be a priority for product development teams as more companies across various industries are turning to innovative tools to enhance processes and variants, as well as solve issues related to standards compliance.

"The growing complexity of requirements will drive the need for dedicated tools that save time, reduce errors and streamline collaboration and review cycles," Valera said. "Visure is addressing these challenges."

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirements management company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management and variant management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/.

SOURCE Visure Solutions