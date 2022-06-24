Two of the brand's best-selling skincare products, FACE Brightening and Dual Drop Serum, are now available for Amazon Prime Shoppers

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch at nordstrom.com and saksfifthavenue.com, Vitabrid C12 is expanding their online retail footprint, now selling on Amazon.com. To start, their storefront will sell two of the brand's most popular skincare products: FACE Brightening and Dual Drop Serum. To celebrate their Amazon launch, Vitabrid C12 is offering a rare 20% off both products until July 30, 2022 by using code LAUNCH20AMZ at checkout.

Vitabrid C12 Officially Launches on Amazon.com

Their science-based skincare centers around a proprietary main ingredient called Vitabrid CG. Vitabrid CG is a stabilized form of 12-hour Vitamin C, developed by submerging pure Vitamin C in between bio-friendly mineral layers. This patented technology provides a more effective way of delivering active Vitamin C deep into the skin continuously for 12 hours throughout your day to protect skin from aging.

Research has shown that Vitamin C is a normal skin constituent that is found at high levels in both the dermis and epidermis. The level of Vitamin C in the skin decreases with age, especially in the epidermis. Vitamin C is an important nutrient, so you want to supplement it with your daily meal. However, because oral Vitamin C is used up by various parts of the body, only less than 1% reaches the desired area. Also, humans lack the intrinsic capability to synthesize Vitamin C. Therefore, it is more efficient to topically apply it to certain areas of the skin.

Our body is under constant attack from oxidative stress and so is our skin. As a result, we need Vitamin C to neutralize this. Vitamin C is known to make skin healthy and radiant by neutralizing the damaging effects of free-radical activity from sun, stress, and pollution, and repairing visible signs of aging.

Vitabrid C12 FACE Brightening - $68 from https://www.amazon.com/Vitabrid-C%C2%B9%C2%B2-FACE-Brightening-Stabilized/dp/B09YR55S8T?ref_=ast_sto_dp

Enjoy 20% off FACE Brightening until July 30th by using code LAUNCH20AMZ at checkout.

Now on Amazon.com, Vitabrid C12 has created the very 1st 12-hour active Vitamin C Powder for the skin. Using the star ingredient Vitabrid CG, this game-changing, revolutionary form of 12-hour active Vitamin C is easily blended into any skincare product to directly deliver pure Vitamin C into the skin for 12 hours for a brighter, younger looking complexion. Found in the brand's hero product, FACE Brightening, this powder features this unique, patented technology in its purest state.

As a highly potent, 12-hour active Vitamin C powder, it helps brighten, reducing the appearance of dark spots melanin for a clearer, more even complexion. With twice daily use in the AM and PM, skin is also shown to maintain a vibrant and firm texture as the powder minimizes fine lines and wrinkles by promoting collagen production and minimizing the size of pores. The result is a scientifically driven booster for nourished and glowing skin with natural radiance. It helps smooth away the signs of aging, brighten skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, improve hyperpigmentation, refine pores, and leave healthy radiant skin.

Dark spot corrector

12-hour active Vitamin C powder

Named as one of the eight most promising technologies in the world (2001 MRS Highlight Innovations)

Award winning

Versatile and easy to add into favorite serum/ moisturizer

Minimize irritation

Clinically proven

Popularity:

4.9 million bottles sold worldwide to date

10,243 reviews on Ipsy.com

1,135 reviews on Nordstrom.com

1,226 reviews on Vitabrid.com

87% repurchase rate in Japan

96% of consumers saw a clearer and brighter complexion after use*

86% of consumers noticed softer skin texture after use*

Vitabrid C12 Dual Drop Serum - $62 from https://www.amazon.com/Vitabrid-C%C2%B9%C2%B2-Dual-Drop-Serum/dp/B09YR5Z7WR?ref_=ast_sto_dp

Enjoy 20% off Dual Drop Serum until July 30th by using code LAUNCH20AMZ at checkout.

New to Amazon.com, this daily solution is the key to unlocking glowy, dewy skin by correcting sun spots and dull skin. Vitabrid C12's Dual Drop Serum is a highly concentrated antioxidant serum that provides lasting hydration and helps to reduce fine lines, mouth lines and wrinkles for a firmer-looking complexion. It is formulated with a unique, proprietary blend of Peptibrid and Vitabrid CG that helps deliver a synergistic effect, combining face-brightening and skin-firming benefits with lasting hydration. Harnessing potent peptides courtesy of its unique formula technology called Peptibrid, the specifically chosen peptides each work and have a variety of different effects that act like messengers triggering skin to produce collagen, support skin to regenerate, increase firmness and elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and creases, maintain and control moisture, and prevent an overproduction of melanin.

Along with a potent line smoothing Peptide Complex, it is also infused with six layers of moisture-binding Hyaluronic Acid Complex which helps lock in moisture, supporting a youthful-looking and glowing complexion. As a result, it helps to reduce signs of aging from the inside out through increased collagen production, brightening the skin and providing deep hydration to improve dryness and overall skin complexion.

Sunspot corrector

Highly concentrated antioxidant serum

Proprietary skin firming peptide and Vitamin C

Smooth fine lines, mouth lines

Long lasting hydration

Revitalize

Boost radiance, glow

Popularity:

2,892 reviews on Nordstrom.com

38,653 reviews on Ipsy.com

3,020 reviews on Vitabrid.com

To shop the Vitabrid C12 storefront on Amazon.com, please visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/E781B55B-8E0D-486D-9FFF-A7853324733C?ingress=2&visitId=ecba5f5d-08f3-434d-8249-050ac0929486&ref_=ast_bln

* Based on consumer evaluation after 4 weeks trial

- Test Facility: The Benchmarking Company (USA)

- Number of participants: 29 persons

- Study Date: October 23, 2020 ~ November 19, 2020

Contact: Jessica McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

773-319-2581

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitabrid C12