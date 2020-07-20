VitaDairy - the No. 1 colostrum company in Vietnam help people strengthening the immune system to contribute fighting off COVID-19

Prior to this pandemic, being aware that strengthening the immune system is very important for health, especially for children, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health cooperated with VitaDairy Company to organise a series of seminars on Immune Nutrition in big cities. As a result, at the end of 2019 when the COVID-19 outbreak started, people understood the importance of the immune system and the value of immune nutrition from ColosIgG 24h colostrum. In addition to the seminars, Vietnamese Ministry of Health has taken many quick and appropriate actions to deal with the pandemic. Thanks to these actions, up to now, Vietnam is one of the countries that have very well managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

VitaDairy As The Ministry of Health's Partner - "With Competence And A Strong Will"

In parallel with the seminar series, VitaDairy became the No. 1 colostrum company in Vietnam while making a hundred million dollar deal with the leading colostrum group in the US - PanTheryx - to exclusively import ColosIgG 24h colostrum to Vietnam. Joining hands to combat the pandemic, VitaDairy donated 1 million ColosIgG 24h colostrum products to the Vietnamese people and donated protective equipment to health workers with a total sponsorship of nearly 500,000 USD.

True 24h colostrum must be ColosIgG 24h

Talking about the effectiveness of immune enhancement, Mr. Tran Dinh Toan, Director of the Institute of Clinical Nutrition, said: 'The IgG antibody content in 24h colostrum is 2 times higher than 48h colostrum and 3 times higher than 72h. ColosIgG 24h Colostrum is a way to boost the immune system directly and quickly, helping prevent diseases most effectively. In Vietnam, the only 24h colostrum is ColosIgG 24h which is exclusively distributed by VitaDairy.'

SOURCE VitaDairy