Vital Data Technology's Affinitē Quality Improvement Solution Receives NCQA CAHPS Measure CertificationSM for Measurement Year 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology (VDT), a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, announced that its Affinitē Quality Improvement (Affinitē QI) solution received Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) measure certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Measurement Year (MY) 2022.

This certification validates that Vital Data Technology passed each of the three CAHPS Experience of Care measures: CAHPS 5.1H Adult Survey Layout (CPA), CAHPS 5.1H Child Survey Layout (CPC), and Children with Chronic Conditions Layout (CCC). VDT also received certification for the Quality Health Plan (QHP) Enrollee Experience Survey, which specifies requirements for QHP issuers offering coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

"We are pleased to receive CAHPS certification from NCQA, as it validates our ability to ensure our health plan clients apply the best measurement protocols and the most accurate data possible to improve member experience," said Jenna Fitcher, Director of Quality Improvement for VDT.

According to NCQA, the CPA measure provides information on the experiences of commercial and Medicaid members with the organization and gives a general indication of how well the organization meets members' expectations. The CPC measure provides information on parents' experience with their child's Medicaid organization, and the CCC measure provides information on parents' experience with the Medicaid organization for children with chronic conditions. All three measures are collected using survey methodology.

Affinitē QI is the only year-round HEDIS solution that provides end-to-end quality improvement for health plans, and seamlessly aligns quality management with care coordination, provider engagement, risk adjustment and member experience. Vital Data Technology is proud to have also achieved NCQA HEDIS®️ and AMP measure certification for MY 2022, which marks the company's 11th consecutive year of HEDIS certification and validates that all 96 HEDIS measures have passed the testing required to support health plans during the HEDIS season and beyond.

For more information on Affinitē Quality Improvement, reach out to us directly at [email protected].

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, AI, and analytics to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, care management, appeals and grievances, and care gap solutions. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with an accurate, 360-degree view of the member.

Media Contact:

Jill Wyatt

Marketing Manager

(866) 482-8399 (x717)

SOURCE Vital Data Technology