Vital Decisions Partners with Care N' Care to Support Health Plan Members Struggling with Complex or Advanced Illness

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions, LLC, the leading organization in serious illness advance care planning (ACP) and alignment, announced today a partnership with Care N' Care, a leading Medicare Advantage plan in North Texas, to provide its members and their families with a personal approach to decision-making and support during challenging times of advanced illness.

The Vital Decisions program includes trained specialists who work with individuals with advanced illness and their families. The specialists help people think through their thoughts, feelings and wishes so they can make their own decisions and communicate them to their families, caregivers and doctors. The program generates a Personal Advanced Care Plan that documents an individual's healthcare priorities and preferences in writing so there is no confusion. Patients and caregivers experience less stress and anxiety and avoid unwanted hospital procedures, thereby lowering healthcare costs.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Vital Decisions in support of our members and their families as they go through very trying times," said Dr. David Sand, chief medical officer of Care N' Care. "Individuals with advanced illness face many challenges. Vital Decisions helps alleviate some of the anxiety that these individuals and their families experience and ensures that wishes are being understood and honored."

The program is available at no cost to individuals in the Care N' Care health plan who meet program criteria.

"Care N' Care deeply cares about its members. We are honored they have chosen us," said Mitchell Daitz, CEO of Vital Decisions. "Our mission is to fundamentally change how individuals are cared for during an advanced illness. Vital Decisions' technology-enabled services will help Care N' Care members identify and communicate their quality of life priorities while avoiding unwanted treatments and significantly reducing costs."

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions provides a highly specialized ACP solution called Advanced Care Alignment. This solution is specifically designed to overcome the analytic, intervention, and clinical barriers causing disconnect between members' EOL wishes and the care received. The company's solution integrates technology and interpersonal interventions across diverse populations, resulting in a more collaborative decision-making process that better reflects individual preferences, fewer unwanted treatments and significantly reduced costs. For more information, visit www.vitaldecisions.net.

About Care N' Care

Care N' Care is a local Medicare Advantage health plan providing North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Tarrant, Johnson, Dallas, Collin, Denton, Rockwall, Hood, Wise and Parker counties affordable alternatives that improve and simplify Medicare coverage. With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N' Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services, including a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of contact and trusted partner throughout the member's healthcare experience. For more information about Care N' Care and its Medicare Advantage health plans, visit cnchealthplan.com .

