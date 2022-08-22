Vital Heart & Vein Continues to Expand Physician Team

-Tim Hinohara, MD, Joins List of Prestigious Cardiovascular Specialists-

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Heart & Vein, Houston's leading cardiovascular and vein health provider, announced today that Tim Hinohara, MD, has joined the practice as part of its structural and interventional cardiology team.

Board-certified in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, and echocardiography, Hinohara specializes in coronary, peripheral, and structural interventions.

"We welcome Dr. Hinohara as we continue to advance the care we provide to the growing communities we serve. We are honored to have a physician of Dr. Hinohara's caliber joining our elite team of providers," said Gay Nord, CEO of Vital Heart & Vein.

Hinohara completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University and his fellowship in general cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Additionally, Hinohara completed his fellowship in interventional and structural cardiology at Houston Methodist Hospital.

"Vital Heart & Vein has made itself known as a leader in cardiovascular care, and I look forward to being part of the exceptional team to take it to the next level," said Hinohara.

About Vital Heart & Vein

Vital Heart & Vein was established in 1998 by a team of highly trained cardiologists in Houston, Texas. Utilizing the latest technology, they provide a full spectrum of diagnostic testing and comprehensive therapies for coronary, electrophysiology, vascular, and vein diseases. They have locations throughout the Houston area, including Humble, Kingwood, Pearland, and the Texas Medical Center. Vital Heart & Vein strives to become a valued partner for each patient by providing individualized, accessible, and high-quality care. Their board-certified cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and podiatrists are committed to treating each patient with the highest level of care and compassion. For more information, visit www.vitalheartandvein.com.

