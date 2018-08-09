Vital4 Selected as a 2018 Atlanta Metro Export Challenge Winner

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital4, the leading Atlanta-based Fintech and Regtech company behind a first-of-its-kind screening technology using Artificial Intelligence, is a recipient of a $5,000 grant in the annual Atlanta Metro Export Challenge (Atlanta MEC), a grant program designed to engage small- and medium-sized businesses in metro Atlanta in the development of international sales plans.

Companies from all over the 29-county region, ranging in size from pre-revenue startups to small and established medium-sized businesses, applied to the program. Thirty companies were selected in the competition and will each receive a grant of $5,000 to apply towards the growth of their international business.

"We are so grateful to ORBATL, Metro Atlanta Chamber and JPMorgan Chase for helping with our international growth. This is extremely helpful as we expand our global due diligence solution to APAC and EMEA," said Kristin Stafford, founder and CEO at Vital4.

The Atlanta MEC is one of many ways to engage small- and medium-sized companies in metro Atlanta in the development of their international business. Over the last two years, the program has given out more than $400,000 to metro Atlanta companies thanks to the generous sponsorship of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which again contributed $100,000 to this year's program. Additional sponsorship came from the Metro Atlanta Chamber, UPS, Johnson Controls and Partnership Gwinnett.

"JPMorgan Chase is pleased to help metro Atlanta businesses grow in the international economy," said David Balos, head of JPMorgan Chase's Middle Market Banking group in Georgia. ''These grants will help companies spend time in their target markets to meet with distributors, partners, and potential customers. Seeing metro Atlanta companies grow their international business will consequently lead to job creation and growth of the metro Atlanta economy."

The Atlanta MEC is being implemented by ORBATL, a regional partnership of metro Atlanta public and private leaders that enables businesses to grow in the global economy through trade and foreign direct investment.

About Vital4

Vital4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, Vital4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human error risks of manual legacy processes.

