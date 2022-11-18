VitalFlo, a Leader in Respiratory Health Measurement and Monitoring, Partners with Allergy and Asthma Network on Turn-Key Virtual Care Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After having successfully brought in-clinic respiratory monitoring services to primary care facilities for the first time in 2022, VitalFlo has announced the launch of home-based virtual care services in partnership with Allergy & Asthma Network (AAN). Patients that are enrolled in the service by their provider will be sent home with VitalFlo's respiratory monitoring platform, and receive regular monitoring and coaching courtesy of AAN's certified Asthma Educators. The service will be made available to all VitalFlo customers in early 2023.

"High quality, virtual respiratory health care has been our number one most requested feature for some time," said Luke Marshall, CEO and Founder, VitalFlo. "Through this partnership with a network of respiratory health experts, we will now be able to offer care when and where patients need it: all without requiring any more of our customers' valuable clinical staff time."

The service's first participating practice will be Family Allergy & Asthma. With 95 board-certified allergists serving more than 100 offices in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, patients should see positive impact almost immediately.

Dr. James L. Sublett, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Family Allergy & Asthma, was enthusiastic about the program. "As a group, we've always been primarily focused on improving the quality of care for patients through early intervention," said Sublett. "Being able to bring high-quality care to the patients in their home environment will be a game changer for our most-vulnerable patients."

With a suite of tools for pulmonary function testing, VitalFlo helps doctors rapidly assess the respiratory health of their asthma patients -- both in the clinic and at home -- and to update patient care plans. Through advanced trends, patient status alerts, and detailed analytics, VitalFlo's unified digital health platform enables proactive and responsive management of respiratory diseases and conditions by clinical teams, improving the quality of life for all those afflicted.

About VitalFlo

VitalFlo is a digital health company that helps clinical teams measure and monitor the respiratory health of their patients. Launched in 2017 and with offices in Raleigh, NC, and Portland, OR, VitalFlo has grown quickly by partnering with the nation's leading respiratory research institutions, primary care providers, and integrated delivery networks. VitalFlo is the recipient of a National Science Foundation Phase I & II SBIR, the NC IDEA Seed Grant, and was selected to join Techstars Impact 2019.

Find out more at https://vitalflohealth.com

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit organization whose mission is to end the needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions through outreach, education, advocacy and research. The Network has more than 2 million members, including patients, families and healthcare providers.

Find out more at https://allergyasthmanetwork.org

About Family Allergy & Asthma

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky Family Allergy & Asthma has offices located in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Founded in 1979 by Drs. Stephen J. Pollard and James L. Sublett, the group has grown to include 95 board-certified allergists and 29 practitioners seeing patients in 105 offices in nine states. Family Allergy & Asthma's mission is to help patients remove the limitations of their allergic and asthmatic conditions.

For more information, visit https://FamilyAllergy.com

