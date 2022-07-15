VitalFlo Expands its Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. J. Wesley Sublett

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalFlo, a leader in respiratory health measurement and monitoring, today announced the addition of Dr. J. Wesley "Wes" Sublett, M.D., MPH, to their advisory board. An expert in the field of respiratory health and education, Dr. Sublett brings an expansive set of skills to this vital position.

"I've always been very focused on helping improve the quality of care for patients through early intervention wherever possible," said Sublett. "I look forward to working with VitalFlo as they continue to help people living with chronic respiratory illnesses."

Board certified in both Pediatrics and Allergy & Immunology, Dr. Sublett is a graduate of Transylvania University (BA), St. Louis University (MPH) and completed his Internship and Residency in Pediatrics at the University of Louisville – Kosair Children's Hospital. He then went on to complete his Fellowship in Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the University of Cincinnati. He played a crucial role in getting a Kentucky House Bill passed that allows schools to purchase and store epinephrine auto-injectors and use them on children who fall into a life-threatening anaphylactic shock. Dr. Sublett was present when Governor Beshear signed the bill into law in 2013. In addition, Dr. Sublett joined Family Allergy and Asthma in 2011 and is the Medical Director of the Family Allergy & Asthma Research Institute.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Sublett on our Advisory Board. We were very impressed with his deep research background, policy advocacy, and clinical expertise," said Luke Marshall, CEO and Founder, VitalFlo. "The depth of his knowledge and practical experience will be a huge asset to VitalFlo as we accelerate our expansion and continue to improve the lives of people living with chronic respiratory illnesses."

Through advanced trends, patient status alerts, and detailed analytics, VitalFlo's unified digital health platform enables proactive and responsive management of respiratory diseases and conditions by clinical teams, improving the quality of life for all those afflicted

VitalFlo is a digital health company that helps clinical teams measure and monitor the respiratory health of their patients. Launched in 2017 and with offices in Raleigh, NC, and Portland, OR, VitalFlo has grown quickly by partnering with the nation's leading respiratory research institutions,primary care providers, and integrated delivery networks. VitalFlo is the recipient of a National Science Foundation Phase I & II SBIR, the NC IDEA Seed Grant, and was selected to join Techstars Impact 2019.

