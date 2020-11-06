Vitality Corporate Fitness Announces Partnership with Paycor

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VITALITY Corporate Fitness, a RELENTLESS Management Group portfolio company (www.berelentless.com) has partnered with Paycor, a Human Capital Management Company, to provide a revolutionary (at home) employee fitness benefit to over 40,000 of its corporate clients.

RELENTLESS Management Group, parent company to VITALITY Corporate Fitness, is a full stack Venture Studio designed to help software companies accelerate their growth in market.

"We're excited for the opportunity to join the Paycor Marketplace as the only 'fitness benefit' currently being offered. With many companies committing to a long-term work-from-home employment strategy, traditional employee benefits like gym memberships, meditation apps or step counting challenges are not enough to address the new normal for employees. VITALITY bridges the gap between certified personal trainers and individuals who are working from home, struggling to maintain health and sanity," explains CEO, Geoff Chaney.

"VITALITY'S patented communication platform remotely pairs each employee with a dedicated coach for individualized fitness programming and support. Because of the uniqueness of our technology, we're able to maintain this personal accountability at an affordable cost to the company," says Head of Product and Co-Founder, David Pitts.

"With the move towards a virtual employment strategy, it is more important than ever to invest in employee well-being. Our partnership with VITALITY Corporate Fitness enables us to expand our portfolio of offerings to include health and fitness. We are thrilled with the services and technology that VITALITY offers to help develop employees both physically and mentally," says Paycor Head of Alliances, Jean Morrison.

About Paycor (www.paycor.com):

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That's why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About VITALITY Corporate Fitness (www.vitalitycorporatefitness.com):

Powered by www.OffDayTrainer.com, a health and fitness platform designed to help fitness professionals engage and motivate their clients no matter where they are. Vitality's uniqueness lies in its pre-configured coaching programs on the topics of General Heath, Performance, Fat Loss and Muscle Building. Employees are assigned to the program(s) of their choice and regularly receive communication from their coach each week.

Media Contact:

Alex Minicucci, CEO

RELENTLESS Management Group, LLC

[email protected]

844-245-7048

SOURCE RELENTLESS Management Group