VitalPet Appoints Interim CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalPet's Board of Directors appointed an Interim CEO, Jeff Anapolsky, effective Thursday, September 12th. Mr. Anapolsky has over 20 years of organizational leadership experience, specializing in helping private companies reach their highest potential. Before graduating with an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and J.D. from Harvard Law School, Mr. Anapolsky received a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Mathematics, magna cum laude, from the Wharton School of Business and the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. Based in Houston, Texas, he founded Anapolsky Advisors, a financial consulting firm, and serves as an adjunct professor at Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business. He and his family are the proud owners of two Coton De Tuléars, Rosy and Chloe.

In addition, the Board appointed Darius Pakrooh to the newly-created position of Vice Chairman, which enables Mr. Pakrooh to serve as an interim chairman of Board meetings. Mr. Pakrooh continues to serve as the director appointed by the Series C preferred shareholders.

At the same time, the Board relieved Benjamin Thomas of his position and responsibilities as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Vice Chairman Pakrooh commented, "The Board has full confidence that Jeff Anapolsky will provide the needed leadership and continuity to our staff, partners and key stakeholders. I believe Jeff's experience is what is needed to execute key growth plans that will lead to a bright future for VitalPet."

William Van Pelt, IV, Board member and a significant investor in the company, added, "VitalPet's key investors continue to stand behind the company and are willing and ready to provide the needed resources to support the company's growth and success."

"I think this immediate and welcomed change in leadership is important for VitalPet. I look forward to working with Mr. Anapolsky to accomplish our mission of providing excellent care to our clients and their pets," said Dr. Ron Rosen, Chairman of VitalPet's Medical Board and Medical Director of the North Shore Animal Hospital.

Mr. Anapolsky is already taking prompt action to refocus VitalPet's core business by investing in recruiting and operations. Mr. Anapolsky and the Board strongly believe that VitalPet's greatest strength is its valued team members who provide quality veterinary care to families and their pets. Throughout the company, the team is committed to VitalPet's mission of Celebrating and Protecting the Lifelong Love of Pets.

About VitalPet

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, VitalPet is a privately-owned group of high-quality veterinary hospitals operating in seven states spanning from Texas to New York. We specialize in partnering with leading veterinarians to provide the "best of the best" in veterinary medicine to local communities. Each pet that walks into one of our hospitals becomes part of the VitalPet family, and we focus on providing the best-individualized care for each of our patients.

VitalPet's mission is to Celebrate and Protect the Lifelong Love of Pets. Our mission is the driving force behind everything that we do within our hospitals, as well as out in our communities. To accomplish this mission, VitalPet realizes that our team members are our most valuable asset, and we pride ourselves on consistently investing in their future.

