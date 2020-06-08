VitalTech Helping Businesses Reopen Smarter through Enterprise Solution Kit

The solution kit includes the home-use equipment necessary for employees to proactively monitor for signs of illness in less than one minute, before they leave the house, and screening questionnaires. A third-party monitoring team provides employers with a high-level summary of population pass and fail rates, and alerts stakeholders immediately of any signs of employee illness. This approach enables organizations to protect their employees beyond reactive screening at the door, which is both time-consuming and burdensome to implement.

"We understand the complex challenges employers are navigating right now as they try to bring employees back to work while ensuring their health and safety," says James Hamilton, VitalTech's chief executive officer. "Through our Enterprise Solution kit, employers can have peace of mind knowing their employees will have the tools to monitor their vitals, and will be notified if any are showing symptoms of illness before they enter the workplace."

With the kit, employees will be able to take their temperature with the provided Bluetooth thermometer, as well as record their oxygen saturation with the Bluetooth pulse oximeter at a set time each day. They can also take an important screening survey to determine risk. These results of all these proactive measures will be automatically uploaded from individual devices to the secure VitalCare® portal. A third-party monitoring team will be able to easily review all vital signs, and if one of more exceed the employer-identified criteria the monitoring team will mark the employee's profile as red.

Privacy is a top priority for VitalTech, which is why employers will only have access to employee health pass and fail rates through the VitalCare portal. Employees' private data will never be shared with the employer or other employees.

"VitalTech's solution gives employers the needed resources to implement a proactive reopening approach that keeps workers at home at the earliest signs and symptoms of illness and therefore limits the spread of the virus to other employees," says Glenn C. Hamilton, MD, VitalTech's chief medical advisor. "One of the most valuable aspects of using this solution is that it establishes a baseline and streamlined trend tracking for employers."

This reopening solution will not only protect an employer's top asset – its employees – it also protects a company's reputation, customers and financial costs such as expensive insurance premiums. VitalTech's agile and rapid deployment kit provides a long-term solution to the evolving COVID-19 public health crisis.

To learn more about VitalTech's Enterprise Solution kit, please contact 833-325-5767 today or email [email protected].

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.

Media Contacts

Kelly Miller

[email protected]

941-713-0082

SOURCE VitalTech

Related Links

https://www.vitaltech.com/

