VitalTech® Offering 90 Days of Free Telehealth to DFW Hospital Council Members

PLANO, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a recognized leader of integrated digital health solutions across the care continuum, announced it is offering 90 days of free telehealth services to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council (DFWHC) members in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The "DFW Hospital Council—VitalTech Give-Back" program provides 90 days of access to VitalTech's virtual care platform free to all DFW Hospital Council members, thereby helping healthcare providers better serve patient populations in our local DFW communities. Physicians are able to connect online with patients through a HIPAA-secure platform to video chat or message each other. Additionally, physicians are able to remotely triage care and monitor patients' vital signs, nutrition and medication intake.

"We are grateful to VitalTech for partnering with the DFW Hospital Council to offer all members free access to their platform through our 'Give Back' initiative. This program allows our healthcare providers to better serve their patient populations in our local DFW communities," says Steve Love, chief executive officer of DFWHC. "The technology available with the VitalCare platform helps increase the safety of patients and care teams by decreasing the risk of exposure for high-risk populations."

Additionally, VitalTech will co-host a 'Virtual Hospital Today' on June 4, 2020 with the DFW Hospital Council. All are welcome to attend this virtual event to learn more about VitalTech's revolutionary platform.

VitalTech's Virtual Hospital of the Future extends the capabilities of the hospital and its heath care teams especially in this time of health crisis and social distancing. VitalTech provides biometric wearables, medical devices and a comprehensive virtual care platform allowing hospitals to transition services to the virtual realm.

Through VitalTech's comprehensive solution, for example, hospitals can take advantage of virtual rehab and hospital at home opportunities.

"VitalTech is singularly focused on arming health systems with a virtual care platform that enables them to serve the patient at the best possible point of care. We provide real time actionable data empowering care teams to provide proactive care across the entire care continuum," says Ernie Ianace, EVP/Co-founder of VitalTech.

VitalTech's offering provides staff management tools including Key Performance Indicators, Revenue Cycle Management and Care Pathways, to name a few.

Together, these technologies will enable local hospitals to deliver virtual care wherever the patient is located. VitalTech future-proofs any hospital's virtual care strategy while providing proactive, value-based services.

"As a provider of virtual care innovation, we feel it's incumbent upon our company to contribute as best we can wherever we can especially alongside the DFW Hospital Council community," says James Hamilton, CEO of Plano-based VitalTech. "With our Virtual Hospital offering, we are decreasing the distance between patients and their care providers, allowing data to flow in real-time, giving providers a more accurate picture of every patient's health."

To register for the 'Virtual Hospital Today' webinar on June 4, 2020, please visit https://dfwhc.org/event/dfwhc-vitaltech-webinar-virtual-hospital-today.

For more information about VitalTech's services and solutions, please visit www.vitaltech.com.

About VitalTech

VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care.

Media Contacts

Zoe Wood

[email protected]

(972) 544-7077 ext. 116

SOURCE VitalTech

Related Links

https://www.vitaltech.com/

