Vitalyst Exceeds FY19 Goals for Driving Adoption of Microsoft 365 and Teams: Top Microsoft Office 365 and Teams Partner for the U.S. in 2019

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalyst, a Microsoft Gold Partner and leading global provider of client learning and change enablement services, announced their channel results for Microsoft's Financial Year 2019 (FY19), which closed June 30, 2019. In its second year as a Managed Gold Partner within Microsoft's One Commercial Partner (OCP) organization, Vitalyst continued to outperform expectations and cement itself as one of the leading Adoption & Change Management Partners for Microsoft technologies.

Key FY19 results shared include:

Adoption and Change Management : Vitalyst completed more than 200 successful engagements with Microsoft customers in more than a dozen industries

"We are proud to be one of Microsoft's leading global change management and adoption partners for Modern Workplace and Business Applications," said Keith Carvalho, Vice President of Alliances at Vitalyst. "With the recent additions to our team and through our partnership with Microsoft's Customer Success, FastTrack Center, and Services teams, we are well positioned to continue that success. We look forward to working together to help our joint customers achieve their evolving business objectives goals and accelerate their digital journeys to Windows 10, Microsoft 365 and Teams in FY20."

In preparation for FY20, Vitalyst recently announced additions to their Microsoft Alliance leadership team, expanded their change management team and capabilities, and enhanced their Continuous Learning and Digital Adoption Solutions, adding new service options for customers migrating to Windows 10, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Vitalyst was also chosen as one of a select group of partners to participate in Microsoft's Learning Pathways Program.

"Our achievements in Microsoft's Fiscal Year 19 validate the strength of our partnership and the value that our solutions deliver for our joint customers," said Barry O'Donnell, President and CEO of Vitalyst. "Over the past year we have worked closely with our customers to identify emerging patterns and anticipate challenges within the digital journey. They have voiced extraordinary demand for solution sets which can stay with end-users long after their initial projects are complete, to create an ongoing state of tech empowerment and competitive edge. In FY20, we plan to pair this concept with our proven, project-based solutions to equip every customer with the ability to innovate at the speed of Microsoft,".



About Vitalyst

Vitalyst is a global technology change management, learning and development solutions leader helping organizations transform their workplace for optimal efficiency and productivity. A Microsoft Gold and FastTrack Ready Partner, Vitalyst drives digital adoption to enable people and change the way they engage with technology—for an immediate and lasting impact. As a result, they were recognized as Microsoft's U.S. Adoption Partner of the Year for Microsoft 365 for 2018. www.vitalyst.com

