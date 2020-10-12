Vitamin & Me Donates 40,000 Nutrition Grants To Women and Children in Need By Partnering With Vitamin Angels

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin & Me is excited to announce that in partnership with Vitamin Angels, they have donated over 40,000 nutrition grants to at-risk women and children. From the first bottle sold, Vitamin & Me has delivered nutrition grants alongside Vitamin Angels - a nonprofit organization that provides life-saving vitamins and minerals to women and children in 74 countries and every U.S state.

"We started Vitamin & Me to improve the lives of women and children around the world. Our partnership with Vitamin & Me customers and Vitamin Angels allows us to live out that mission by delivering nutrition grants globally that saves lives," said Jessica Houston, Founder & CEO of Vitamin & Me.

Hunger and malnutrition are a death sentence for over 3.1 million children - more than half of global child deaths - each year. Alongside Vitamin Angels, Vitamin & Me customers are delivering lifesaving micronutrients globally. By the end of 2020, Vitamin & Me is on track to provide more than 80,000 nutrition grants to women and children in need.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vitamin & Me, a company that truly cares about making the world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President.

Vitamin & Me

At Vitamin & Me, we believe that nutrition is personal. Our mission is to help women personalize their nutrient intake to make sure that they are getting exactly what they need. So, we created a unique matching system to curate a vitamin match that's right for you - using science-backed evidence and providing a range of established vitamin brands with the highest quality ingredients.

Nutrition is personal to us. We know it's personal to you, too. And, it's personal to women and children around the world in need. Learn more: https://vitaminandme.com

Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels, founded in 1994, is a global public health nonprofit that distributes lifesaving vitamins and minerals to women and children in need around the world. Vitamin Angels provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to undernourished communities around the world. Through these programs, Vitamin Angels is working to eliminate preventable childhood illnesses, blindness, and decrease infant and maternal mortality rates. Vitamin Angels is one of the top 4% most trustworthy charities in America. Learn more: www.vitaminangels.org

For media/press inquiries, contact:

Brittany Fortner, [email protected]

Creative Click Media

SOURCE Vitamin & Me

Related Links

https://vitaminandme.com

